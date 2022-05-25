Karlien van Jaarsveld’s hilarious account on travelling with kids

Renate Engelbrecht

Afrikaans pop singer, Karlien van Jaarsveld has taken to Instagram with a hilarious post about travelling with kids. While she says the photos are great, she also admits that travelling to the Northern Cape with four children in the car is absolute chaos.

“Each child wants to poo, is thirsty or gets hungry at a different time,” she writes.

“That is round about 34 garage stops, 3 extra stops with threats, sleeping over in Bloemfontein in a place with only a shower where you put your screaming baby under the showerhead at 21:30 to wash off the day’s chips, chocolates and pies so that you can go lie at the foot of the bed with a chipped tooth (yes, it always happens at the most random times, mine with a pie en route) that the two youngsters can fall asleep with their feet in your face that they can at least be rested for the following day’s long drive and trouble-making on the road.”

Clearly, the drive down to Carnavon was quite the challenge, proving that travelling with kids is no easy task. “O, yes and no one is allowed to touch another in the car,” Karlien continues, as it comes with screaming from both parties.

Alas, the singer and her family arrived in Carnavon safely after a tiring two-day journey. “Here it is open, it feels as if the world’s pressure cleared up in Vosburg,” Karlien says.

According to her, that’s where you’ll find a shop where you can buy anything from cat food to bike pumps,“ and everyone speaks Afrikaans.”

It’s always interesting to read city dwellers’ perceptions of the platteland. Karlien says in this part of the country “you stop for directions to the only petrol pump because no GPS will take you there.

At the petrol pump, you realise you’re a stadsjapie and you drive into the vast Karoo with a grateful heart, knowing that you can now not only add to your CV that you’ve worked in a circus, but that the ride with the circus was to get to a place of solitude.”