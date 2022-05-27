Matric mid-year exams: Here’s why they are important

Renate Engelbrecht

As the matric mid-year exams kick off, pupils need to understand the importance of it as it can provide them with valuable perspective as to the assessment’s role in the greater scheme of things.

Nola Payne, Senior Head of Programme at The Independent Institute of Education, says: “Matric students often tend to look at final NSC exams and think that is the big one on which all attention should be focused, but that is only part of the story.”

In fact, she says that the matric mid-year exams have a unique significance in the big picture and should not be viewed as merely a trial run for final exams, because it plays its own medium- to long-term role in the outcomes and prospects for grade 12.

According to her, the matric mid-year exams are more demanding than any exams ever written before in one’s school career. They therefore provide a good indication of what will be expected from pupils in their final exams, while also providing insights on how to approach the rest of the year.

“The mid-year exams allow students to hone their skills as well as identify gaps in their knowledge and understanding,” says Payne.

Learners writing mid-year exams. Image: iStock

READ: Matric results: IEB class of 2021 pass rate slightly increases to 98.39%

Here is what you need to keep in mind when writing your matric mid-year exams:

Mid-year performance is important

There are two reasons why mid-year marks are important. Firstly, they contribute to a pupil’s year mark. Secondly, these marks can be used to get provisional acceptance when applying to university.

As a pupil, you therefore need to do as well as possible in the matric mid-year exams to hedge your bets should you face unexpected challenges later in the year.

Pupils who did well in grade 11 can already use those marks to apply for higher education, but institutions will ultimately only give final admission based on final marks – marks to which the mid-year exams contribute.

Good mid-year marks will also aid in giving you a confidence boost as you move toward the end of your school career.

It’s not the final word on your prospects, though

Although good matric mid-year marks are beneficial, bad marks won’t necessarily signal the end of the road. Keep in mind that after these exams, you still have several months to give your everything for your studies and with some focus and effort, you can improve your performance toward the end of the year.

The matric mid-year exams are there to provide valuable insights to use when strategising the rest of the year. Use your performance to develop a framework for the rest of the year to ensure that you address the areas that you find challenging, and which negatively impacted your performance.

The matric mid-year exams can also serve as a guideline as to where to apply for next year. You will be able to objectively consider your plans and devise a new strategy by researching options and speaking to student support services at higher education institutions. It will allow you to take pressure off yourself if your vision was not aligned with reality and help you find the right path for your future.

Matric mid-year exams. Image: iStock

Tick-tock tick-tock

The matric mid-year exams are also a signal that the deadline for study applications is slowly approaching. The reality is that there is increased competition for tertiary study space, specifically for popular and respected institutions and qualifications. Therefore, it is important that pupils apply as soon as possible.

If you are serious about pursuing tertiary education, applying soonest should be priority in addition to your mid-year exams. As the year progresses and the final exams loom, you will be even less inclined to focus time and energy on applying for further studies, which is why this is probably the best time.

Use your June holidays wisely and visit higher education institutions – whether online or in person – and discuss various offerings and their related career paths.

“Yes, it is challenging and the cause of much nervous excitement at times, but you are truly now putting the finishing touches on your school career as you prepare for the next part of your life and entering adulthood,” Payne says. “You need to consider how you are now walking towards your future and put in place the building blocks to get there.”