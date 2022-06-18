Father’s Day 2022: Best messages, quotes, wishes and images to share

Citizen Reporter

Social media plays a large part, not only in how we communicate but in how we celebrate those we love and other special occasions. As such, many will be sharing their Father’s Day thoughts, pictures and well wishes on their preferred platforms on Sunday.

Father’s Day is the third Sunday of the month of June, observed annually. This year it will be on 19 June 2022.

The day “celebrates and honours the men who have embraced the essential role of fatherhood,” Almanac reports. It also helps thank fathers and father figures (uncles, grandfathers) who helped nurture and raise children.

Father’s Day service is believed to have started in America in 1908 after a mining accident that killed hundreds of men.

Grace Golden Clayton, missing her own father who died 10 years prior, wanted to honour those who had died in the mining explosion which left about 1,000 children fatherless.

While some people have a way with words, they don’t always come easily to others.

Here are some Father’s Day messages, quotes, pictures and words to share with the fathers in your life and even some messages for those who are no longer with us.

A message of gratitude for the gentle dad

Some message drafts:

I admire the man you’ve been and the man you are. Thank you for teaching me what it is to lead a worthwhile life!

To my dad, the man who moves fire and earth for his family.

Dad, even when you aren’t there, I feel you in the world all around me.

“Super Dad” Father’s Day message | Picture: iStock

I’m sorry if I’ve driven you a little crazy over the years. Okay, a lot crazy. It’s just because I love you.

It’s grand to have someone like you in our family! Happy Father’s Day, Grandad!

Daddy, you are

F-fantastic

A-awesome

T-terrific

H-honorable

E-excellent

R-remarkable

Happy Father’s Day!

‘Happy Father’s Day” message | Picture: iStock

Dad, thanks for having my back when I needed it most. You gave me the courage to try again every time I failed. I love you day, Happy Father’s Day!

Thank you for bringing love, acceptance, and joy into my life all these years. Happy Father’s Day, Dad!

I’m grateful for you, Dad, and I’m not sure I’ll ever be able to pay you back for all that you’ve done for me. Happy Father’s Day!

