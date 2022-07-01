PICS: Inside Ntando Duma’s candy wonderland party for her daughter Sbahle

Lerato Maimela

South Africa’s favourite influencer toddler Sbahle Lisakhanya Mzizi recently celebrated her 5th birthday with a lavish candy wonderland themed birthday party.

Taking to social media, Ntando shared a video behind the scenes of the birthday party set up. In the video she shows the setup crew bringing in their equipment in the early hours of the morning, and then assembling the marquee tent which served as the venue for the party.

Once the tent was up, celebrity events planning company Nono Events decorated the marquee with a multitude of different coloured balloons, white children’s tables and chairs where Sbahle and her friends would sit and eat, as well as the main attraction piece of chair for the birthday girl in front of a background which read “Sbahle is 5”.

The mommy and daughter duo wore matching pink and white polka dot Minnie Mouse silk dresses, and Sbahle’s dress was paired with a pair of white strap sandals, while Ntando wore pink open toes strap heels.

Taking to the caption of the post, Duma said that Sbahle’s wish for her birthday was to have a candy land themed party.

“She said candy wonderland and I said, say no more baby girl! Anything for my little love! Happy 5th Birthday Ntombazane ka Mamakhe,” said Duma.

The girl mom then expressed how grateful she is to have Sbahle as her daughter.

“I honestly don’t know what my life would be without you. I love you with every piece of me. Thank you for choosing me,” said Ntando.

Duma also thanked the event planner, the designer who created their dresses, as well as all the guests who honoured their invitations and spent the day with Sbahle to celebrate her birthday.

“This wonder of a celebration wouldn’t be possible without my @nono_events family! Thank you for always pulling through for me. What a spectacular celebration.

“Thank you @mianodesigns for these cute birthday outfits! You are magical!

“Thanks to everyone that honored the invitation, you’re truly appreciated,” said Duma.

Here are some picture’s from Sbahle’s 5th birthday celebration:

Sbahle’s candy land birthday party. Picture: Instagram

