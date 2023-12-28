Daily News update: ‘Defiant’ Zuma, US rhino trade activist arrested, gruesome mother-daughter murder and Elgar opens swansong and more

Headlines you may have missed:

News today includes according to a political analyst, the ANC ought to punish former president Jacob Zuma for damaging the party’s reputation and more than 20 rhino carcasses were discovered at a contentious Limpopo game farm last week, leading to the arrest of a controversial figure in the rhino horn trade debate.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday afternoon, December 20, neighbours discovered the bodies of an elderly mother and daughter who lived in an a shack in Caleb Motshabi, Free State, on their bed and religious leaders and people who hold spiritual ceremonies in rivers have been alerted by Johannesburg Emergency Medical Services (EMS) of the potentially dangerously high water levels in the area’s rivers.

News Today: 28 December 2023

In today’s weather update, the weather service has warned about disruptive rain leading to flooding in three provinces, severe thunderstorms in two provinces and wind leading to difficulty in navigation at the sea.– full weather forecast here.

‘A huge insult’: Calls for ANC to take action against ‘defiant’ Zuma

The ANC should take action against former president Jacob Zuma for bringing the party into disrepute, believes a political analyst.

Zuma has been on a campaign trail for the newly formed uMkhonto weSizwe party, which has been seen by many as a breakaway faction of the ANC.

Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: Michel Bega

On Tuesday, Zuma held another MK gathering in Durban where he openly declared his support for the new party and attacked the ANC under the leadership of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

US rhino trade activist arrested for possession of horns without documentation after 16-hour raid

A controversial figure in the rhino horn trade debate was arrested last week after more than 20 rhino carcasses were found at his game farm in Limpopo.

The arrest of Derek Lewitton was made by the Hawk, after they investigated his Harmony game farm for more than 16 hours.

Image: iStock

During the searches, members of the Hawks discovered multiple rhino carcasses missing their horns. Lewitton was arrested in accordance with South African law, which advises that if one encounters a rhino in the wild, whether deceased from natural causes or otherwise, it is recommended to refrain from removing the horns.

Cape Town residents told to secure roofs, as wind wreaks havoc and spreads deadly fires

Cape Town residents have been told to secure roofs and avoid open flames, as wind continues to wreak havoc in the Western Cape and spreads already deadly fires.

The SA Weather Service issued a fresh warning of damaging winds from Wednesday into Thursday 28 December.

A Fire and Rescue helicopter water bombs a line of wildfire above the residential neighbourhood of Glencairn, near Simon’s Town, on 22 December 2023. Residents have been warned of adverse weather conditions which may trigger heavy winds and fires. Picture: GIANLUIGI GUERCIA / AFP

It predicted possible south-easterly winds of between 50 and 70 km/h from Table Bay to Cape Agulhas.

Strong winds spread a fire in the Imizamo Yethu informal settlement in Hout Bay on Wednesday morning, destroying several structures and leaving dozens displaced.

Free State mother, daughter found poisoned and strangled

An elderly mother and daughter who shared a shack in Caleb Motshabi, Free State, were found dead on their bed by their neighbours last Wednesday afternoon, 20 December.

Police revealed that the women – 91-year-old Sarah Sentlholo and 66-year-old Rebecca Moyetsane – were both murdered, as was confirmed in preliminary postmortem results.

Image: iStock.

South African Police Services (Saps) spokesperson Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli confirmed on Boxing Day, 26 December that the mother (Sentlholo) was murdered through poisoning and that the daughter (Moyetsane) was strangled to death.

Joburg river ritual warning: Water levels ‘dangerously high’ after rains – EMS

Joburg Emergency Medical Services (EMS) has warned religious leaders and those who perform spiritual ceremonies in rivers to be aware of dangerously high water levels in rivers in the Johannesburg region.

Speaking to The Citizen, Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said water levels in several rivers around Johannesburg were high because of the persisting rains over the last few days. He issued a stern warning to those wishing to enter the rivers.

Joburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) officials are seen after retrieving a body of a girl believed to have drowned during a cleansing ritual on Saturday at Klip River in Olifantsvlei, south of Johannesburg, 22 November 2023. They are yet to confirm whether the victime is one of those missing following the cleansing ceremony. Picture: Nigel Sibanda / The Citizen

“We are trying to discourage people from visiting the river streams now that the water levels are much higher. There is a huge risk that people could drown during these baptisms. For now, they should stay away from the rivers. Maybe the rivers will be safe later on,” Mulaudzi said.

Elgar opens swansong with magnificent ton to put Proteas in control

Embarking on a fitting farewell, opening batter Dean Elgar made a magnificent century on Wednesday as the Proteas strengthened their grip on day two of the first Test against India in Centurion.

At stumps, South Africa had reached 256/5, holding an 11-run lead over the world’s top-ranked side with five wickets remaining in their first innings.

Dean Elgar (left) and David Bedingham shared a valuable fourth-wicket partnership on day two against India. Picture: Phill Magakoe/AFP

Elgar, playing in his last Test at SuperSport Park where he turns out for the Titans on the domestic circuit, rooted himself to familiar ground and carried the hosts, brushing off the threat of potential rain as he took control of the match.

In other news today:

Yesterday’s News recap

