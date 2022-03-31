Two international acts to perform at Time Square SunBet Arena in October and December

Renate Engelbrecht

The times are changing and more and more venues are opening their doors to audiences hungry for quality live entertainment.

That is why it is very exciting to see that one of the biggest entertainment venues in South Africa will soon be opening its doors for two (and likely more) international acts.

The Sun International group’s impressive Time Square casino and entertainment property in the heart of what has become known as Tshwane’s new city centre is ready to turn the so-called post-Covid page and rock Gauteng out of its socks again.

The Time Square property, which is also the biggest casino and entertainment venue in the whole of Gauteng, has announced this week that its SunBet Arena will be reopening its doors.

The multi-purpose arena is the largest undercover venue in Gauteng and offers the versatility, capacity, technical specifications, and acoustic qualities to stage leading international events and they will soon be welcoming the first two international acts due to return to South Africa since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

The first big international act on the cards at Time Square’s 8500-seater SunBet Arena is the legendary rock group, Foreigner who will perform at the venue on 11 October.

This event will be followed by David Gray’s White Ladder 20th Anniversary Tour on 3 December.

“The return of international acts is especially symbolic for us as that was the first thing to be cancelled at the beginning of the pandemic. But it’s not just the arena that is reopening. Our hotel is welcoming more visitors, conferencing is increasing, our restaurants are buzzing and even our casino is going large with a R6.8 million prize pot for the finale of the Slots Royale Tournament in May. All this is happening as we approach our fifth birthday in April,” said Time Square General Manager Ruben Gooranah.

The time has come for entertainment to go live again and what better way to celebrate than with two international acts at Time Square’s SunBet Arena?