Zakes Bantwini leads SA Music Awards with 7 nominations

Awards season is in full swing in South Africa as the South African Music Awards has released their nominations for this years 28th installment of the SAMAs.

The organisation took to Twitter on Tuesday evening, where they announced the different categories of awards to be given to artists, as well as the artists who are nominated in each category.

The artists whose name has been repeatedly seen on the nominations lists is singer and record producer, Zakes Bantwini, who has bagged seven nominations in this years awards.

The musician released a dance album named Ghetto King some time late last year, which included some popular tracks such as Osama, Uzalo and Abantu, that went viral throughout the country and landed him in the top positions on many music charts.

The musician released a dance album named Ghetto King some time late last year, which included some popular tracks such as Osama, Uzalo and Abantu, that went viral throughout the country and landed him in the top positions on many music charts.

This album as well as the songs featured on it are the reason why Zakes secured a seat in the SAMA nominations for the Best Collaboration, Best Dance Album, Album of the Year, Best Engineered Album of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, and Record of the Year.

Other hitmakers who have been nominated for this years SAMA’s are Makhadzi for Best Collaboration, Blxckie and Emtee for Best Hip Hop Album, Focalistic, Kamo Mphela and Young Stunna for Best Amapiano Album, and Pangea for Best Classical/Instrumental Album.

According to the organisation, this years South African Music Awards has made history by receiving the highest number of entries since the awards were established in 1995.

“Some 1395 submissions were received by the close of the call for entries at midnight on Thursday, 3 February 2022. Last year, the SAMAs earned 1163 entries, which marks an increase of over 230 this year.

“This exponential growth augurs well for the future of the music industry and the role SAMA continues to play,” said the organisation.

Here is a list of all the SAMA28 award categories and nominations:

Album of the Year

Sun-El Musician: African Electronic Dance Music

Zakes Bantwini: Ghetto King

Brian Temba: It’s All You

CymaMusique: Musique

Mobi Dixon: When House Was House

Female Artist of the Year

Msaki: Platinum Heart Open

Khanyisile Mthethwa: African Bird

Kamo Mphela: Nkulunkulu

Reign Afrika: Trailblazer

Shekhinah: Trouble In Paradise

Male Artist of the Year

Sun-El Musician: African Electronic Dance Album

Zakes Bantwini: Ghetto King

Brian Temba: It’s All You

ChymaMusique: Musique

Mobi Dixon: When House Was House

Duo/Group of the Year

Reece Madlisa & Zuma: Ama Roto Vol. 2

Watershed: Elephant In The Room

Franco Prinsloo & Vox Chamber Choir: Franco: Kruis Van Liefde

Wouter Kellerman & David Arkenstone: Pangaea

Shwi Nimtekhala: Wangikhulisa uMama

Newcomer of the Year

Thapelo Lekoane: Tapestry

Khanyisile Mthetwa: African Bird

25K: Pheli Makaveli

Ncebakazi Msomi: The 34th Psalm

Botanist Mr Lemington: The Shift

Best Rock Album

Steve Louw: Headlight Dreams

Springbok Nude Girls: Partypocalypse

Tim Parr: Revolution

Deity’s Muse: Ennui

Albert Frost: Sacred Sound

Best Pop Album

Jeremy Loops: Souvenirs

Tresor: Motion

Shekhinah: Trouble In Paradise

Bonji: A Journal

Jacky Carpede: Don’t Let Go

Beste Kontemporere Musiek Album

Jan Jan Jan: Al Die Oysters

Neil Sandilands: Sangona Sandilands & Jou Pa Se Posse Maanskyn

Jennifer Zamuido: Twintigeentwintig

Die Heuwels Fantasties:Volume

Jodi Jantjies: Woorde

Beste Pop Album

Juan Boucher: Hier Waar Ek Nou Is

Janie Bay: Prisma

Elandre: Rugsak

Posduif: Nkis Vergely

Rite Li: Roekeloos

Best Alternative Music Album

Daniel Baron: City of God & The Jungle Below

Lo-Ghost: Night Speak

Alice Phoebe Lou: Glow

Anna Wolf: Romance Was Born

Alice Phoebe Lou: Child’s Play

Best R&B/Soul Album

P.Postman: Real Talk

Melleng: The Arrival

Joda Kgosi: Sour Milk

Brian Temba: It’s All You

Mikhale Jones – It Is What It Is

Best Hip Hop Album

Kid X: Father of Zen

25K: Pheli Makaveli

A-Reece: Today’s Tragedy, Tomorrow’s Memory: Mixtape

Emtee: Logan

Blxckie: B4Now

Best Kwaito Album

Sukiri Papa : Don’t Lose Focus

Simply Eugene: Let Dogs Lie Low

ShisaBoy: Kwaito Pallet

Reece Madlisa & Zuma: Ama Roto Vol. 2

King Razo: Trip To Jozi

Best Dance Album

Miza: Muzika

Zakes Bantwini: Ghetto King

ChymaMusique: Musique

Mobi Dixon: When House Was House

Sun-El Musician: African Electronic Dance Music

Best Traditional Faith Music Album

Puleng March: Heaven’s Scroll

Paul K: In The Beginning

Vela Nkosi: Jumbo

Takie Ndou: The Gret Revival

Zaza: Shrubs of Chronicle (Live)

Best Contemporary Faith Music Album

Thabelo: My Heart To Him

KingDMusic: Denga

Pulane Maphari: Sacrificial Worship (Live

Lauren Cullen: Find Me Singing

Ncebakazi Msomi: The 34th Psalm

Best Traditional Album

Mkhanyalude: Dlozified

Vha Venda Cultural Group: Dziya Fhirana

Dr Mercy Masakona Mazivhandila: Tshihwilili

Tau Sebata: Mathotse

Klipwef: Hantam Kersfees

Best African Indigenous Faith Music Album

Isaac & The Mighty Messengers: Ba Bosiu

JTG Gospel Choir: Re Kopa Go Wena Ramasedi

NUZ Voices Of Joy: Similapha Nkosi

The Harmony Singers Artists Development: Ore Etele Mohloeki

Zion Iskhalanga Academy: Swi Lava Yeso

Best Maskandi

Makhamnandi: Ziyashisa

Shwi Nimtekhala: Wangikgulisa Umama

Thokozani Langa : Idayimani

Udumakahle: Phakati Komhlane

Mzukulu: Ivila Laselawini

Best Jazz Album

Herbie Tsoaeli: At This Point In Time Voices In Volumes

Sibusiso Mash Mashiloane: Music From My People

Jimmy Dludlu: History In A Frame

Steve Dyer: Revision

McCoy Mrubata: Quiet Please

Best Classical/Instrumental Album

Wouter Kellerman & Davi Arkenstone: Pangaea

Khanyisile Mthethwa: African Bird

Charl Du Plessis Trio: It Takes Three

Scheppel: Afrikaans

Franco Prinsloo: Vox Chamber Choir

Best Afro Pop Album

Mnqobi Yazo: iStiff

Bonga Kwana: New Faces To Old Problema

Cici: Sukulila

Aubrey Qwana: Amalobolo

Nomfundo Moh: Amagama

Rest of Africa Award

Edgar Muzah: Son Of A Tribe

Malome Vector: Karabo

CKay: Boyfriend

Tems: If Orange Was A Place

Tay Iwar: Love & Isolation

Best Collaboration

Karyendasoul & Zakes Bantwini featuring Nana Atta: Imali

Zakes Bantwini & Kasango: Osama

Njelic & Boohle featuring De Mthuda and Da Muziqal Chef: Wamuhle

Makhadzi featuring Joe Belinger: Zwivhuya

Msaki featuring Da Capo: No Rainbow

Best produced music video

Edward (Gobi Beast) & Ofentse Mwase: Big Zulu – Inhlupheko

Ted Magerman: K.O – Playback

Dale Fortune: Mafikizolo featuring Simmy – Mamezala

Mabi Ntuli & Shona: Mobi Dixon featuring Mariechan and Jnr SA – When House Was House

Mninzo Sitho & Nhlanhla – AKA: Finessin

Best Produced Album of the Year

Bokang & Ndumiso: Malome Vector- Karabo

Neo Muyanga & Asanda: Msaki – Platinum Heart Open

Howard Bradley: Vaughn Prangley – Destination Unknown

Seak, Keanan Leroy & Arthur: The One Who Sings – Thetha Mama

Jacques Du Plesis High: Khan Morbee – A World At Suicide

Best Engineered Album of the Year

Greg Abrahams, Mike Zietsman & Vincente: Moonga K- Candid

Zakes Bantwini: Zakes Bantwini – Ghetto King

Sibabalwa Andile Fiphaza: 25K – Pheli Makaveli

Daniel Baron & Darryn Muller: Daniel Baron: City of God & The Jungle Bow

Peter Auret: Charl Du Plessis Trio – It Takes Three

Remix of the Year

Manyelo Dafro Bassekou Kouyate & Da Capo: Ladon – Manyelo featuring Bassekou Kouyate

Lira & DJ Maphorisa: Feel Good

Sun-El Musician, Azana & Da Capo: Uhuru by Sun-El Musician & Azana

Da Capo: Mama by Josiah De Disciple & Boohle

DJ Cleo: Gcina Impilo Yam by Bucy Radebe

Best Reggae Album

Skeleton Blazer: He Crowned I Emperor

Reign Afrika – Trailblazer

Ras Canley: Hard To Believe

Botanist Mr Lamington: The Shift

Red Is Scorch – Ngatanngwe

Best Amapiano Album

Kamo Mphela: Nkulunkulu

Mas Musiq: Authi e’Sharp

Mellow & Sleazy: Kwa Kwa

Young Stunna: Notumato

Focalistic: President Ya Strata

Best Gqom Album