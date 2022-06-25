Youngsta CPT and Raf Don’s latest single dabbles in Drill and sneaker culture

Citizen Reporter

Youngsta CPT has helped shaped the Cape Town rap and hip hop culture and is now dabbling in the sneaker culture with a flare of drill music sub-genre.

The Cape Town-based star is a man of many talents and who has made business moves outside music.

His latest move is in sneakers, which makes sense in hip hop, as sneaker culture was popularised in the 80s and 90s in African American hip-hop culture.

From Run DMC releasing their ground-breaking track, My Adidas in 1986, many artists from Diddy, Kanye ‘Ye’ West, and Beyonce have partnered with sports brands by having their own custom sneakers and referencing these icon brands such as Nike’s Air Jordans to Puma in their songs.

Raf Don and Youngsta CPT are no different and have created their song to mark Cape Town’s sneaker culture through Tekky, released on Friday, 24 June on all streaming platforms.

Raf Don said in a statement they wanted to create a song that would connect with people from different cultural backgrounds, races, and classes.

“This was the perfect way to do that because of the common love and interest in sneakers, which also inspired the title of the song but using the colloquial term ‘Tekky’,” he said.

“I share a love for both hip hop and sneakers and it is that love that motivated us to start a sneaker store in Wynberg, Cape Town.

“There reflects who we are, and it is like inviting people into our world and showing them why sneaker culture is so important to us and the Cape Town community,” Youngsta CPT explained.

The song has been described as “Drill” popular hip-hop sound in England, Chicago and now in South Africa.

