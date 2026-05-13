In case you missed it: North West drug bust | Missing ECD billions | Lowest-price DStv decoder deal unveiled ahead of World Cup

Catch up on the biggest stories of Wednesday, 13 May 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, a massive drug manufacturing facility on a North West farm has been dismantled, with 11 suspects arrested.

Meanwhile, mounting evidence suggests funding is failing to reach early childhood development centres, leaving practitioners unpaid and children at risk.

Furthermore, MultiChoice has unveiled its lowest-priced DStv decoder deal ever ahead of the Fifa World Cup 2026™.

Weather tomorrow: 14 May 2026

The South African Weather Service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging waves along the KwaZulu-Natal coast on Thursday, risking small vessels. Most provinces expect fine, cool conditions. Full weather forecast here.

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Police find R100m drug lab on North West farm – 4 of 11 suspects are Mexican

A woman was among the suspects arrested after a crystal meth lab was found on a farm in the North West on 13 May 2026. Picture: Supplied/Saps

An intelligence operation dismantled a massive drug manufacturing facility on a North West farm on Wednesday morning, uncovering narcotics with an estimated street value of R100 million.

Police arrested11 suspects, with national police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe saying they include four Mexican nationals and one woman.

The operation involved Crime Intelligence, the organised crime investigation unit, the national intervention unit (NIU) and the Hawks.

CONTINUE READING: Police find R100m drug lab on North West farm – 4 of 11 suspects are Mexican

Missing ECD billions leave children stranded

ECD centres in the North West have allegedly been told that the provincial budget for ECD has been depleted, with no funding available for this year. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

Despite billions allocated to early childhood development (ECD), mounting evidence suggests funding is failing to reach centres, leaving practitioners unpaid and children at risk.

According to the department of basic education’s 2024-25 annual report, R10 billion was secured from National Treasury to increase the ECD subsidy to R24 per child per day and extend access to an additional 700 000 children.

Further commitments were outlined in the department’s 2025-26 annual performance plan, which allocated R6.3 billion over the medium term for the ECD conditional grant, aimed at subsidising children in registered programmes.

Another R210 million was earmarked for infrastructure development, while R100 million was set aside for a results-based financing pilot and R236 million for an ECD nutrition pilot. But conditions on the ground paint a starkly different picture.

CONTINUE READING: Missing ECD billions leave children stranded

DStv slashes streaming prices to R199 for live games during 2026 Fifa World Cup

Picture: iStock

South African football fans can finally stop speculating about Fifa World Cup 2026 access and affordability.

With excitement building around Bafana Bafana’s possible return to the global stage, MultiChoice has unveiled its lowest-priced DStv decoder deal ever. This announcement comes ahead of the Fifa World Cup 2026™.

It’s been a sketchy landscape with the streaming of football, but South Africans can finally make plans for home watch parties. Now, they can enjoy the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

The broadcaster announced a major price drop aimed at making the tournament more accessible to South African households.

CONTINUE READING: DStv slashes streaming prices to R199 for live games during 2026 FIFA World Cup

‘I am a man of God,’ says taxi boss Joe ‘Ferrari’ Sibanyoni as former NDPP slams NPA

Former national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) Shaun Abrahams at the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on 16 August 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/Deaan Vivier

Taxi boss Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni has denied any involvement after his initial court appearance in a multimillion-rand extortion case.

Sibanyoni appeared on Wednesday, 13 May 2026, at the Kwaggafontein Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga alongside co-accused Mvimbi Daniel Masilela and Philemon Msiza.

The trio faces charges of extortion and two counts of money laundering after being arrested by members of the South African Police Service (Saps) a day earlier.

It is alleged that the accused extorted money, reportedly R2 million, from a businessman over a prolonged period, prompting the victim to open a case at the Kwaggafontein police station in 2025.

CONTINUE READING: ‘I am a man of God,’ says taxi boss Joe ‘Ferrari’ Sibanyoni as former NDPP slams NPA

Heartbreak as media powerhouse Maria McCloy dies in Johannesburg hospital

Maria McCloy. Picture: Gallo Images

South African media and fashion icon Maria McCloy has died at the age of 50 following heart failure. This has left the entertainment industry in shock.

Her family confirmed on Wednesday that McCloy passed away on Tuesday evening at a Johannesburg hospital after suffering heart failure.

The beloved creative was widely respected for her groundbreaking work as a DJ, publicist, fashion designer, and cultural tastemaker.

CONTINUE READING: Heartbreak as media powerhouse Maria McCloy dies in Johannesburg hospital

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: ConCourt ruling on asylum seekers | Unemployment increases | Viljoens turns on Trump