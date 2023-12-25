Daily news update: Acsa apologises for delay at OR Tambo, Police Minister blames alcohol for much crime, and horrific crash near Ladysmith
Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.
In today’s news, the Airports Company of South Africa (Acsa) has apologised for delays that left thousands stranded at at OR Tambo airport, Police Minister Bheki Cele says law enforcement is taking rigorous measures to combat alcohol abuse, and five people lost their lives in a car accident on the N3 near Ladysmith.
We also look at Impala Platinum being urged not to fire its workers who took part in the recent protest in Rustenburg, South Africans being unhappy with Rasta’s painting of Zahara, and Ngizwe Mchunu challenging the EFF’s KZN manifesto launch plans.
News today: 25 December
Acsa apologises as baggage delays disrupt holiday travel at OR Tambo Airport
Following the recent operational challenges and ensuing nightmare at OR Tambo International Airport, which left passengers stranded at local destinations without their luggage, the Airports Company of South Africa (Acsa) has confirmed that the system has now been “stabilised.”
Acsa extended its apologies to travelers who faced baggage delays during the peak festive season at South Africa’s busiest airport.
‘It’s a core driver of crime’ – Cele wants extra powers to deal with alcohol abuse
Police Minister Bheki Cele says law enforcement is taking rigorous measures to combat alcohol abuse, considering it a major contributor to crime throughout South Africa.
Speaking at a media briefing on Christmas Eve, Cele expressed concern over some motorists driving under the influence of alcohol during the festive season.
Five killed and two injured in horrific crash near Ladysmith
Five people lost their lives in a car accident on Sunday on the N3 near Ladysmith while two others were injured.
Emergency services provider IPSS Medical Rescue arrived at the scene and said “paramedics were met with a horrific scene”. It said two cars had crashed at high speed.
‘Time for sober minds’ – Impala Mine urged not to dismiss workers after three-day underground strike
Impala Platinum has been urged to find a solution that doesn’t involve terminating the employment of the workers who took part in a protest at the Bafokeng Rasimone Mine in Rustenburg, North West.
More than 2,000 miners staged a three-day underground protest over working conditions and bonuses this week.
Ngizwe Mchunu challenges EFF’s KZN manifesto launch plans
Former Ukhozi FM radio personality, Ngizwe Mchunu, transitioned from being South Africa’s darling, after supporting former President Jacob Zuma, to facing criticism on social media due to his comments about Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader, Julius Malema, and his party.
In a video circulating on social media, Mchunu criticised Malema’s remarks about the Springboks, claiming they symbolise white supremacy.
Mashatile’s Christmas message praises government for its service delivery
Deputy President Paul Mashatile on Sunday delivered his Christmas message to South Africa, saying it was a time to celebrate the country’s successes but also address its challenges.
He said government acknowledges that more needs to be done to address inequality in South Africa, “where all of us share in the wealth of our country while taking pleasure in being a diverse and growing nation”.
South Africans unhappy with Rasta’s depiction of Zahara
Well known artist, Rasta, has become the main topic once again over his depiction of singer Zahara which has left netizens complaining about the artist’s inconsistency.
The funeral of Zahara, whose real name is Bulelwa Mkutukana, took place at the East London International Convention Center (ELICC) in Eastern Cape on Saturday.
Police arrest man after Banksy installation removed from London street
Police in London said on Saturday officers had arrested a man on suspicion of theft and criminal damage after a Banksy artwork was removed from a south London street corner within hours of appearing.
The installation, a traffic stop sign covered with three aircraft resembling military drones, emerged at an intersection in the Peckham neighbourhood on Friday morning.
How Ukraine independence song became a Christmas classic
The catchy tune of Carol of the Bells may sound instantly familiar and evoke Christmas movies such as Home Alone but those humming along may have little inkling to the music’s origins.
Used in countless holiday films and even performed by The Muppets, Carol of the Bells, a staple in western pop culture, stemmed from an early bid for Ukrainian independence.
Wright gets a kick out of Libbok
Manie Libbok’s success off the kicking tee since returning from the Springboks is the result of the flyhalf putting in the work in training, says Stormers kicking coach Gareth Wright.
Libbok started the 2023 Rugby World Cup as South Africa’s only fit out-and-out flyhalf and took his opportunity to impress in the early rounds of the tournament in France.
Sundowns perfect start ends after Cape Town City draw
Cape Town City and Mamelodi Sundowns played to a goalless draw in a DStv Premiership match on Sunday.
The Citizens are the first club to take points off Sundowns who had won 11 matches in a row coming into the game.