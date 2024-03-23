Daily news update: Calls for speaker to resign | Jooste’s secretive fine and warrant | Why ‘Bra Stan’ was shot

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news, more calls have been made for the Speaker of the National Assembly to resign, a look at the build up to the arrest warrants for Steinhoff’s Markus Jooste and and Stehan Grobler, and police are still searching for robbers who shot former Bafana Bafana coach Stan “Screamer” Tshabalala.

We also look at the judge in the Senzo Meyiwa case Ratha Mokgoatlheng apologising for his comments about black lawyers, the Hawks condemning ‘misleading’ information implicating them in the theft of R4 million, and the Comrades Marathon’s shortest-ever distance.

News today: 23 March

Call for Mapisa-Nqakula to resign pending corruption, money laundering probe

Opposition parties in parliament have called on the Speaker of the National Assembly, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, to resign from her position.

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. Picture: Gallo Images / Beeld / Theana Breugem

This follows weeks of media reporting on the Speaker’s alleged involvement in corruption in relation to contracts when she was the Minister of Defence between 2012 and 2021.

Secrecy surrounded Jooste’s big FSCA fine and arrest warrant

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation and the National Prosecuting Authority secured arrest warrants for the lead suspects in the Steinhoff matter, Markus Jooste, former CEO and Stehan Grobler, former company secretary and head of legal, in secret on Wednesday.

Former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste testified in Parliament on the Steinhoff debacle on 5 September 2018. Picture: Armand Hough / African News Agency (ANA)

According to a joint statement from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the Directorate for Priority Crime (DPCI), the allegations in the warrants of arrest include fraud, a pattern of racketeering activities and contravention of the Financial Markets Act.

Police were on Friday still searching for the three armed men who shot Orlando Pirates technical director and former Bafana Bafana coach Stan “Screamer” Tshabalala at his home on the outskirts of Centurion on Wednesday.

The 75-year-old Tshabalala is recovering from his ordeal in hospital where he is in a “serious yet stable condition”.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng started Friday’s proceedings in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria with an apology for his comments about black lawyers.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng during the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial at Pretoria High Court on 17 July. Picture: Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe

This after the Black Lawyers Association requested a meeting with him over the comments.

Dead body discovered in Pretoria East stream

A body of man believed to be between 25 and 30 years old has been discovered in a stream east of Pretoria.

The man, who allegedly drowned, is believed to be between 25 and 30 years old. Photo: Tshwane Emergency Services

The City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department said they were notified of a “drowning incident” at Nkwe Permaculture just after midday on Thursday.

Hawks condemn ‘misleading’ info implicating members in R4m fraud

The Hawks have condemned the alleged misleading information implicating members of the unit in the theft of R4 million.

A vehicle at the Hawks offices in Pretoria on 17 February 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles

This comes after AfriForum’s private prosecution unit was approached by Macadamia South Africa (Samac) about a Hawks intelligence detective and a private investigator allegedly involved in an unlawful and fraudulent covert operation at the company.

‘I’m so grateful to be alive’ – Lira expresses gratitude as she marks 2 years since suffering stroke

Lerato Lira Molapo has penned a heartwarming post reflecting on her journey since suffering a stroke two years ago.

Singer and songwriter, Lerato ‘Lira’ Molapo. Picture: Instagram/@miss_lira

In 2022, the internationally renowned singer and songwriter suffered a stroke while traveling in Germany.

‘I cannot believe it’s been 20 years’ – Thandiswa Mazwai on new album and 20 years of ‘Zabalaza’

Legendary musician Thandiswa Mazwai is gearing up to launch her new album titled Sankofa as she celebrates 20 years of Zabalaza.

Thandiswa Mazwai will be releasing her much-awaited album this year. Picture: Supplied

Zabalaza is her first solo album, released in 2004 after her successful music career with Bongo Muffin.

Banned Bok flyhalf Elton Jantjies takes up coaching role

Former Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies has confirmed that he has taken up a youth coaching role, as he continues to serve his suspension for a banned substance.

Elton Jantjies is back in rugby, in the coaching fold. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Jantjies was handed a four-year ban in January after testing positive for the banned substance Clenbuterol, a fat-burning and asthma medication which also enhances stamina.

Comrades Marathon 2024 route distance revealed — It’s the shortest ever!

The official route distance of this year’s 97th Comrades Marathon from Durban to Pietermaritzburg has been revealed: And it’s the shortest in the history of the famous ultra-marathon.

The 2024 Comrades will be run on June 9. Picture: Michel Bega

The Comrades committee said on Friday the distance to be run on 9 June between Durban and Pietermaritzburg — an Up Run — will be 85,91km.

