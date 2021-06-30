WIN with EF-ACTIVE sanitizing & hygiene solutions

Citizen Reporter

Competition is NOW CLOSED.

Congratulations to our winners:

Premium: Funzi Ngobeni Premium: John Malan Siven Pillay Quentin Viljoen Lebogang Molefo

Two Premium members will automatically be entered to win 2 of the 5 hampers.

Hampers include:

1x carry pouch 2x 500ml surface sanitizers 2x 250ml hand sanitizers 2x packs hand wipes 2x 25ml Mistizers 1x hand cream

What Is EF-Active?

EF-Active is a proudly South African range of innovative, quality and cost-conscious sanitising and hygiene solutions to provide that extra layer of protection against viruses and bacteria.

The brand has become a trusted household name, with an ever-growing product line, including a skincare range.

With winter and third wave of Covid-19 infections upon us, the need to continue to protect our loved ones is crucial. The spray is NRSC approved for use on hands and surfaces, and the Mistizer (fogger) and sanitising hand cream are game-changers for the industry and recent additions including hand liquid soap and hygiene wipes, as additional handy sanitising solutions.

“No-one sees COVID going away any time soon. Personal hygiene and sanitisation consist of a complete regime, and in the case of Covid, it’s only ever effective if every step is followed and no one part missed. Everyone needs to follow the rules if we are to come out of this lesser scathed. It’s not only about your own safety, it’s also about that of the people around you. Respect that and we all get to go out and play!” – Salil Dhingra, CEO and founder of EF-Active.

A prominent brand, EF-Active continues to re-invest in the business to grow what is now a proudly South African success story with many more tales to tell.

Competition closes Sunday, 25 July 2021 at midnight.

Ts&Cs apply. Competition will run online only. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions. Premium members will automatically be entered for this competition.

Enter now by completing the form below: