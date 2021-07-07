WIN an AIROFIT smart breathing device

Citizen reporter

The idea behind Airofit



What’s the first thought that comes to mind after a devastating workout, when you’re completely out of breath? Usually, it’s that you should work out more, get in better shape. That is exactly what we thought.

There might be some truth to it, but unfortunately, that logic is flawed. That’s fighting the symptom instead of addressing the problem at its core.

After discovering respiratory training and seeing the incredible results, we decided to make it accessible to every athlete around the globe.

Once we saw the benefits that athletes could gain, we decided to take it to the general public so everyone who has ever run out of breath can now enjoy the everyday benefits of breathing training.

Who are we doing this for?



Airofit is for everyone.

To quote Christian, we want to bring better breathing to the world. The beauty of Airofit is that it can and should be used by anyone – from Olympic athletes to amateurs who just want to become better versions of their current selves.

But our mission does not end there. Athletes are not the only people who breathe. Airofit is here to enhance your quality of life. Whether you do sports, run out of breath taking the stairs or suffer from asthma or COPD, we do it for you.

PerformBetter is an online store run by sports scientists and caters exclusively to performance and recovery tools for success only. We are dedicated to your wellness, performance gains and recovery.

