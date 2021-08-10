Competitions
Competitions
Enid Mathieson
1 minute read
10 Aug 2021
3:39 pm

WIN this Women’s Month with UBER

Enid Mathieson

Uber is giving away 10 vouchers worth R500 to contribute towards your next destination on the Uber rides app or to spoil yourself with a meal via the Uber Eats app.

At Uber, we are building a strong community of women and allies to share knowledge, provide access to leadership and mentoring. We’re intersectional in our efforts and will continue to support our female employees, riders, drivers, delivery people, restaurants, and merchants who use our platform to connect with work and commerce.

As we celebrate Women’s Month, women from different backgrounds, industries and life spheres continue to break boundaries in their own ways.

Competition closes Friday, 27 August 2021 at midnight.

Ts&Cs apply. Competition will run online only. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditionsPremium members get an automatic entry to all citizen.co.za competitions.

Enter now by completing the form below:

Uber Women's Month Comp

RELATED ARTICLES

COMPETITIONS

WIN a weekend getaway for two at BON HOTEL Bloemfontein Central
6 days ago
6 days ago

COMPETITIONS

WIN custom-made BRONX Genuine Leather boots for your man, valued at R800!
6 days ago
6 days ago

COMPETITIONS

Make a pledge and WIN branded hampers with GOOD GOVERNANCE AFRICA
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago

COMPETITIONS

WIN the WEDDING of your dreams!
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago


RELATED ARTICLES

COMPETITIONS

WIN a weekend getaway for two at BON HOTEL Bloemfontein Central
6 days ago
6 days ago

COMPETITIONS

WIN custom-made BRONX Genuine Leather boots for your man, valued at R800!
6 days ago
6 days ago

COMPETITIONS

Make a pledge and WIN branded hampers with GOOD GOVERNANCE AFRICA
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago

COMPETITIONS

WIN the WEDDING of your dreams!
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago