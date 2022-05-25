Everything you need to know about the Africa Day concert

Citizen Reporter

Africa Day has become a day of celebrations for Africans and people of African descent all over the world, and there are many ways for you to be a part of the festivities to celebrate your African heritage.

The purpose of Africa Day, which has now morphed into Africa Month, celebrated throughout the month of May, is to commemorate the founding of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) which was created on 25 May 1963.

While this year’s theme is focused on the importance of addressing malnutrition and food insecurity, African artists from Congo, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, South Africa and Tanzania will once again take to the stage to pay homage to Africa.

The Africa Day concert, which is in its third year will be hosted by superstar Idris Elba and will be streamed exclusively on YouTube at 19:00 CAT / 18:00 WAT on 25 May.

The artists confirmed to perform at the Africa Day concert are:

Busiswa (South Africa)

Ckay (Nigeria)

Davido (Nigeria)

Dbanj (Nigeria)

Drizilik (Sierra Leone)

Innoss’B (Congo)

Kamo Mpela (South Africa)

Mayorkun (Nigeria)

Reekado Banks (Nigeria)

Yemi Alade (Nigeria)

Zuchu (Tanzania)

“YouTube as a platform has been a mainline for connecting African artists to people all around the world and the concert is an opportunity to reaffirm YouTube’s support for African artists as they showcase the vibrant sounds and culture that makes Africa truly unique”, says Alex Okosi, Managing Director, Emerging Markets, YouTube EMEA.

Apple Music is also doing their part to celebrate the Day through music. The streaming platform is celebrating the beauty and diversity of the African continent this Africa Month with their Africa Is… campaign.

“Africa is many things to many groups of people and by honouring its musical complexities, Apple Music pays homage to its melting pot of innovation, creativity and sounds,” it said in a statement.

Africa Is will feature music from West Africa, Francophone Africa, East Africa, Lusophone Africa, and Southern Africa, with 18 exclusive guest playlists that are all inspired by what it means to be African.

Commenting on the inspiration behind one of the playlists he curated for the streaming platform, South African Jazz musician, Nduduzo Makhathini said Africa to him is its music, stories and cultures.

“Africa is all the things that have survived the catastrophes imposed by the west. Africa is the spirit that refused the erasure and became immortal. Africa is the essence of being and all things (Ntu).”

Other curators for the guest playlists on Apple Music include:

Rema (Nigeria)

Moliy (Ghana)

Basketmouth (Nigeria)

Kelvyn Boy (Ghana)

Prince Gyasi (Ghana)

Andrea Iyamah (Nigeria)

Chimano (Kenya)

Hussein Suleiman (Uganda)

Soraia Ramos (Cape Verde)

Eliana Murargy (Mozambique)

Ferre Gola (DRC)

Serge Ibaka (DRC)

Chrystel (Ivory Coast)

Bongeziwe Mabandla (South Africa)

Uncle Waffles (South Africa)

Slikour (South Africa)

Nduduzo Makhathini (South Africa)

Wanda Lephoto (South Africa)

*Compiled by Xanet Scheepers.