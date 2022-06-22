James Bhengee: Tributes pour in after opera singer’s unexpected death

Citizen Reporter

Talented opera singer and winner of the the 2010 SA’s Got Talent competition James Bhemgee has passed away.

The news of the 57-year-old’s death was confirmed by his duet partner Sasha Lee Davids on social media and by The Daily Voice.

First stealing the hearts of South African audiences for his powerful voice, sources close to the tenor who hailed from Kalksteenfontein, Cape Town said he passed away at his home in Rocklands.

Details of his passing are not yet known, however the singer reportedly died at 4am on Wednesday morning. According to The Daily Voice, neighbours told the publication that Bhemgee was on his sick bed and had been battling kidney-related health problems.

Davids, a co-winner of Idols South Africa season five in 2009 said she is shattered. “Heartbroken. My Duet Partner. Rest Peacefully dear friend,” she wrote on Instagram.

Condolences poured in on social media as many shared that Bhemgee was a selfless man who loved giving back to his community.

Rebuilding his life following a stint as a street sweeper, and unemployed tenor, he was first discovered on the streets of Cape Town by a woman who heard him singing whilst he was working, according to his bio on Facebook.

Many shared their best memories of Bhemgee.

Rif’at Browers wrote: “I’m completely shattered by the news that my friend, the larger-than-life diminutive person with the BIGGEST voice, James Bhemgee has passed away very unexpectedly. May his soul rest in peace. James last performed for Choice Drug Counselling Services in May 2022.”

Judith Holloway wrote: “Sad to wake up to the news of the passing of our very own James Bhemgee. A gifted performer who wowed audiences across the world with his golden voice, James never lost his humility & the common touch with his friends, his community, [and] his people.

“His incredible story, from garbage collector to the stages of the world, is greatly inspiring.”

Bhemgee has performed alongside Welsh singer Katherin Jenkins and Dutch violinist André Rieu on the South African leg of his tour.

SA’s Got Talent premiered in 2009 and ended after eight seasons in 2017.

Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele