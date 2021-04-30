WIN a nifty tech gift with Logitech this Mother’s Day

Citizen Reporter

Mother’s Day tech gifts for every kind of mom

With Mother’s Day fast approaching, we’ve put together some tech gift ideas guaranteed to suit any mom – whether she’s a traveler, music lover or has a home office.

For the mom on the move

A mom who’s always on the move needs a gift that’ll help make her travels more enjoyable and productive. The Logitech MX Anywhere 3 Wireless Compact Mouse ticks both boxes with its versatile design and remarkable performance.

The MX Anywhere 3 connects wirelessly up to 10 meters away and features USB-C quick charging. It has a battery life of up to 70 days on a full charge and a one-minute quick charge feature that will see it last up to three hours.

The Logitech MX Anywhere 3 is available for a recommended retail price of R1,899.

For the mom who’s always online

If transforming her home into a personal office space has become mom’s latest project, then the Logitech M350 Pebble mouse will be the perfect addition to her new workstation.

This nifty wireless home office companion is minimalist and modern. It’s also portable enough to fit mom’s lifestyle no matter where her day might take her. The smooth organic shape is slim and provides all-day comfort while working, so she’ll never want to let it go!

The Logitech M350 Pebble is available for a recommended retail price of R649.

For the stealthy mom

The last thing any mom wants to do is wake up a newborn baby who has just fallen asleep.

With the Logitech MK295 keyboard and mouse combo, mom can stay focused on her work without being a distraction to those around her. The combo features SilentTouch, an exclusive Logitech technology that eliminates 90% of keyboard and mouse noise. It’s the same clicking and typing feel of the world’s bestselling combo, without disruptive clicking and typing sounds.

The Logitech MK295 combo is available for a recommended retail price of R799.

For the music-loving mom

The Logitech Z407 Bluetooth Computer Speakers with subwoofer and wireless control are the perfect gift for a mom who plays as hard as she works.

She can wirelessly dial into 80 watts of exceptional audio quality to immerse herself in lifelike sound with crisp high notes, powerful mid and low-range, and all the bass she can handle.

The speakers have a 20 meter range and can be controlled from across the room with the wireless control dial. She can press it and spin it to play, pause, mute and adjust volume and bass.

The Logitech Z407 is available for a recommended retail price of R1,800.

Whatever kind of mom you’re looking to spoil this Mother’s Day, there’s a tech gift that’s guaranteed to make her day.

The above listed products are all available at Incredible Connection, Computer Mania and Takealot.com.

