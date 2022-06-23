WIN a Disney Lightyear hamper

Enid Mathieson

Hamper consists of:

1x Lightyear bomber jacket 1x notebook 1x cap 1x water bottle 1x tote bag

Disney and Pixar has released its highly rated film “Lightyear” in South African theatres just in time for families to enjoy this upcoming school holidays starting from Friday 17 June, 2022.

The movie is a great watch for both parents and children, as it explores the different facets how we as individuals can view the world. Life is never what we plan for and things don’t always go the way we want it. But this movie is all about not dwelling on the past and wishing that things were different—that seems like a waste of time. The movie teaches both adults and the youth that in spite of bad things.

Competition closes Sunday, 3 July 2021 2021 at midnight.

Ts&Cs apply. Competition will run online only. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions. Premium members will not be automatically entered for this competition due to the nature of the competition.

