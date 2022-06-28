WIN with Personal Touch

Enid Mathieson

Each hamper includes:

1x R250 Spar voucher 2x Personal Touch Washing Powder Sheets 1x branded towel

Four Premium member will automatically be entered to win 4 of the 8 hampers.

Say goodbye to washing powder and hello to washing sheets

Personal Touch has brought innovation to the laundry market with their Auto Washing Powder Sheets. With innovative research and development at the heart of this South African first, this refreshing look at washing powder tips the scales in Personal Touch’s favour, and delivers on what they promise – Smart Sheets, Easy Laundry.

The Personal Touch Auto Washing Powder Sheets is available in a 90g box which includes 18 sheets of compressed washing powder– say goodbye to those messy spillages. This box is equivalent to a 2kg bag of washing powder with one sheet used for a full load of washing (4-6kg); nothing could be simpler. Not only is this innovative product easy to use, but you can also rest assured that when doing your washing you are being friendlier to the environment: 64% less plastic is used than in a 2kg bag of washing powder; no sulphates; no phosphates; and all packaging is also 100% recyclable. Personal Touch Auto Washing Powder Sheets is a product that finally takes the stress out of laundry by doing it the smart way.

Competition closes Wednesday, 27 July 2022 at midnight.

Ts&Cs apply. Competition will run online only. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions. Premium members get an automatic entry to all citizen.co.za competitions.

TO ENTER CLICK ON THIS LINK