WIN Yamaha YH-E700A headphones valued at R5,000

Enid Mathieson

To win your very own pair of these Yamaha headphones, all you have to do is VISIT avnews.co.za, read William’s review of the YH-E700As then answer one simple question in the entry form!

The YH-E700A headphones are an enclosed ear design with noise cancelling capabilities. With up to 35 hours of battery life per charge, a super snug and comfortable fit on the head and sound performance that matches the Yamaha brand in excellence the E700A headphones are about serious sound quality in every respect.

William reviewed them on AV News and came away impressed with how well they performed on an aeroplane, not to mention how well they delivered when paired to high quality source material. The E700As are rugged, come in their own clam shell carry case for protection when travelling and deliver concert quality music in any situation.

Visit: www.yamaha.co.za

Competition closes Sunday, 31 July 2022 at midnight.

Ts&Cs apply. Competition will run online and in print. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions.

Premium members get an automatic entry to all citizen.co.za competitions.

CLICK ON THIS LINK TO ENTER!