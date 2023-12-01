WIN a hamper: SIMBA’S ltd edition Steakhouse Beef flavour chips

1 lucky reader stands a chance to WIN a SIMBA limited edition hamper including a Weber mini braai stand valued at R5 249!

Simba Hamper consists of:

1x original 57cm Weber mini Braai stand 1x branded apron & tongs 1x Enamel Roaster Braai pack essentials 1x Weber braai cover 1x Wooden branded crate Nylon Basting Brushes, and Simba Steakhouse Beef Flavoured chips

Let the festive season Roarr with Simba’s Limited-edition Steakhouse Beef Flavour

The festive season is upon us and we have a lot to celebrate as a country!

It’s time to get those braai stands out, dust off the camp chairs and call up the troops. Of course, nothing says let’s make this one to remember without the classic South African snack tray and Simba’s limited edition Steakhouse Beef flavour.

While the flames work their magic, let your guests Bambisa ngeSimba Steakhouse Beef as they anticipate the siziling taste created by the braai aromers.

The curated blend of premium spices that replicate the succulent and savoury taste of a gourmet steakhouse beef fillet will squash even the most deep-seated beef between rivals.

Make this a festive season that Roarrs with flavour by creating new and unforgettable memories with Simba’s Steakhouse Beef flavour.

Competition closes Friday, 15 December 2023, at midnight.

Ts&Cs apply. Competition will run online only. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions. Premium members get an automatic entry to all citizen.co.za competitions.

Additional T&Cs:

Includes delivery