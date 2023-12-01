Competitions

Home » Competitions

Avatar photo

By Sponsored

3 minute read

1 Dec 2023

06:00 am

WIN a hamper: SIMBA’S ltd edition Steakhouse Beef flavour chips

1 lucky reader stands a chance to WIN a SIMBA limited edition hamper including a Weber mini braai stand valued at R5 249!

WIN a hamper: SIMBA'S ltd edition Steakhouse Beef flavour chips

Simba Hamper consists of:

  1. 1x original 57cm Weber mini Braai stand
  2. 1x branded apron & tongs
  3. 1x Enamel Roaster
  4. Braai pack essentials
  5. 1x Weber braai cover
  6. 1x Wooden branded crate
  7. Nylon Basting Brushes, and
  8. Simba Steakhouse Beef Flavoured chips

Let the festive season Roarr with Simba’s Limited-edition Steakhouse Beef Flavour

The festive season is upon us and we have a lot to celebrate as a country!

It’s time to get those braai stands out, dust off the camp chairs and call up the troops. Of course, nothing says let’s make this one to remember without the classic South African snack tray and Simba’s limited edition Steakhouse Beef flavour.

While the flames work their magic, let your guests Bambisa ngeSimba Steakhouse Beef as they anticipate the siziling taste created by the braai aromers.

The curated blend of premium spices that replicate the succulent and savoury taste of a gourmet steakhouse beef fillet will squash even the most deep-seated beef between rivals.

Make this a festive season that Roarrs with flavour by creating new and unforgettable memories with Simba’s Steakhouse Beef flavour.

Follow Simba Chips on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter to keep up with #EnaleThatThing

Competition closes Friday, 15 December 2023, at midnight.

Ts&Cs apply. Competition will run online only. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditionsPremium members get an automatic entry to all citizen.co.za competitions.

Additional T&Cs:

  • Includes delivery

CLICK HERE TO ENTER

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Impala Mine to remain closed after cage with miners plunges
News Global report ranks South Africa among top 10 countries for crime
News Hey, Big Spender! Black Friday shopper blows R800k in one go…
South Africa Valentine’s Day killer Oscar Pistorius granted parole
Parliament ‘Where is the ubuntu?’ asks Mkhwebane as Hlophe, Motata’s removal recommended to National Assembly

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe