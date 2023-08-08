WIN: Two pairs of Veldskoen Tayla Janes valued at R1 699 each up for grabs!

By Enid Mathieson

As part of The Citizen Women’s Month competition, two lucky readers could win a pair of Veldskoen Tayla Janes and step out in style and confidence!

With the right pair of shoes, you can do anything!

In her shoes

This Women’s Month, beloved South African shoe brand Veldskoen Shoes announced Driekie Zondagh as their new CEO.

Veldskoen Shoes is famous for producing high-quality, locally manufactured, unisex shoes, injected with the Mzansi colours of the Rainbow Nation. However, in celebration of Women’s Month, they are giving away something just for the girls.

The Tayla Jane is Veldskoen’s first shoe designed specifically for women. A collaboration with celebrated wildlife ranger Tayla Jane McCurdy, these shoes were designed as a feminine alternative to traditional safari wear. Hydrophobic and fully leather lined, in a gorgeous oatmeal shade with dusty pink laces! From the bushveld to the concrete jungle, women look and feel amazing in Tayla Janes.

Visit: www.veldskoen.com for more info

Prize includes:

Two lucky readers will each win the following:

One pair each of Tayla Janes.

The prize does not include any extra items that have not been mentioned.

How to enter

Competition closes Thursday, 31 August 2023, at midnight.

Ts&Cs apply. Competition will run online and in print. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions and specific terms and conditions related to The Citizen Women’s Month competition 2023.