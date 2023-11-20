WIN: 2-nights at Indaba Hotel valued at R11 500

Just north of the fast-paced business world of Sandton, lies the 250-bedroom Indaba Hotel, Spa & Conference Centre. It’s a compelling blend of business-like efficiency and relaxed country atmosphere within close proximity of the Lanseria International Airport making the Indaba perfect for groups and leisure travellers.

The hotel features 24 multi-purpose conference venues ranging from Executive Boardrooms to large Banquet Venues seating up to 800 people.

Indaba boasts 2 world class restaurants; the 250-seater Chief’s Boma Restaurant caters for all tastes with over 120 African-inspired dishes. Bistro 407, an a la carte restaurant within the well-established Epsom Restaurant & Courtyard, which remains synonymous with splendid buffet breakfast displays and excellent lunch variety.

Take a wander through the 17 hectares of lush bushveld gardens and you will find the Mowana Spa – a wellness sanctuary which will revive your senses, rejuvenate your body and soothe your soul.

The Gin School located at Indaba Hotel is an educational and exciting journey through the endless world of Gin. With your presenter being an able guide and a knowledgeable expert, you will be taken back in time to this spirit’s origin hundreds of years ago all the way to the great popularity it enjoys today.

Welcome to the leading wine-tasting adventure in Johannesburg where you can sip and savour some of SA’s finest wines without leaving the City of Gold. Located in the leafy expanses of the Indaba Hotel and Spa, the Indaba Tasting Room is a sophisticated and delicious adventure in the heart of Jozi with a fun approach to wine tasting – let our wine story tellers take you on a journey as you learn more about our partner Wine Farms – perhaps you will find a new favourite. The Indaba Hotel is sure to meet all your business and leisure requirements. We look forward to welcoming you to our oasis in the City.

To find out more, visit www.indabahotel.co.za

