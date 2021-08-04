WATCH: SA healthcare workers lift patients’ mood with dance routine

Lerato Maimela

Not all is sad and gloomy at the 1 Military Hospital in Thaba Tshwane, Pretoria, with health care workers setting out to bring smiles and cheers to their Covid-19 patients with a choreographed dance routine.

The South African National Defence Force took to social media to post a video of heath care workers working in the Covid-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), dancing in the hallways of the 1 Military Hospital, joining in on a dance challenge which began on TikTok.

The video begins with a trained ICU nurse working at the hospital explaining what viewers are to expect in the video, and the reasons why they have decided to participate in the viral dance challenge.

“Today we are doing a dance challenge to uplift the healthcare workers’ spirits and motivate them. I would like to say to everybody out there – please stay safe and say home. If you have to be in a public space, mask up, sanitize, and wash your hands regularly. And please, keep a social distance,” says the nurse.

The video then progresses with six nurses in masks and mint green scrubs warming up to do the dance challenge in a passage in the hospital. When the beat drops the nurses are seen dancing in synchronization to Kygo and Selena Gomez’s “It Ain’t Me” remix.

As the dance routine progresses, the video transitions from the nurses wearing the green scrubs, to them being changed into the correct medical gear and scrubs which they need to wear in the Covid-19 wards to ensure that they do not contract the virus from their patients.

Many Facebook users took to the comment section to express how much they loved the video and the initiative that these nurses are taking to lift each other’s spirits up, but to also cheer their patients up during their tough battle with Covid-19.

Here is what some Facebook users had to say about the dance challenge:

“Thank you for spreading joy during these trying times. May the Lord bless you and keep you.”

“Salute to you heroes. We appreciate you so much guys.”

“Thank you for putting a smile on faces and a light in dark tunnels with families losing loved ones.”

“Well done! Thanks for the joy and may you experience more joy and love during these tough times.”

“Love it. Thank you for your commitment and dedication. We appreciate you.”

“I am so proud f you healthcare workers. Stay strong and God be with you. Thank you so much for your service.”

“We thank you so much for all your hard work. We appreciate you all so much.”