MTV Base celebrates birthday in a month-long celebration

MTV Base marked its 17th birthday in a month-long anniversary celebration at cultural events and venues like Cotton Fest, Rich Thursday in Durban, Kwa Ace and Rands in Cape Town as well as other activations in Nigeria.

The iconic youth and culture brand kicked off the birthday celebration this past weekend at KONKA with the likes of Culture Squad members Shamiso Mosaka, Tshego Koke and performances by Blxckie, Musa Keys and Nasty C.

The brand also celebrated the “MTV Base Day” on Sunday at Altitude Beach Club alongside Black Coffee who was also celebrating his 46th birthday this past Sunday with a line-up of Mzansi’s best DJs.

The celebration also saw the presence of celebrities such as Pallance Dladla, Candice Modiselle, Ayanda Makayi, and YouTubers Neo Rapetsoa and Simply Chuene in attendance.

Since its launch in 2005 MTV Base has captured the hearts and minds of young viewers, as the leading youth, entertainment and culture brand on the continent.

The story of MTV Base mirrors the growth and evolution of Africa’s entertainment industry and demonstrates the impact the brand has had in elevating culture, providing global exposure to African talent to thrive on some of the world’s biggest stages.

“Each year we celebrate what MTV Base is all about, and this year is no different. With renewed energy after everything we have been through as a continent over the last two years,” the brand said.

“MTV Base is doing it bigger and better as we start the celebration of “MTV Base Day” on 22 February.”

On “MTV Base Day” last year, the brand unveiled the Culture Squad, a team of visionaries, creatives and trendsetters who are pushing the culture forward across the network’s youth brands, namely Uncle Vinny, Shamiso Mosaka, Nomalanga Shozi, Tshego Koke, and Lerai Rakoditse in SA.

Monde Twala, Senior Vice President and General Manager at the recently rebranded Paramount Global said the celebration of MTV Base Day is a significant milestone and what they have been able to achieve as a brand over the years is a testament to the growth of African entertainment.

“We are truly proud to have opened up the industry giving African talent the platform to shine, here at home and across the world.”

We are committed to continually pushing the culture forward collaborating with trendsetters, content creators and African superstars in elevating our narrative,” Twala added.