Chiefs extend Khune, Billiat, Parker contracts

Jonty Mark

Kaizer Chiefs confirmed on Tuesday that they have extended the contracts of five players, including Itumeleng Khune, Khama Billiat and Bernard Parker.

Amakhosi have also extended the contracts of defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele, and attacking midfielder Lebogang Manyama.

Khune, 34 years old, along with 30 year-old Khama Billiat, have been given two year extensions, the club confirmed in a statement, while Manyama, 30, has been given a year extension with an option for another year. Parker, 35, and Mphahlele, 31 have been handed one year contracts.

All of these players were given short term extensions initially, as their contract expired in June, so that they were available for the Caf Champions League final in July, which Chiefs lost 3-0 to Al Ahly.

Khune is the longest-serving player at Chiefs, heading into his 17th season with the club, though his more recent campaigns have been affected by fitness issues.

Billiat has also had his injury concerns this campaign, but new Chiefs head coach Stuart Baxter will no doubt hope he can now get the Zimbabwean marksman back to his best for the new campaign.

Manyama suffered under the reign of Gavin Hunt, who joined Chiefs this season, but was sacked just before the end of the 2020/21 campaign. The former MP Black Aces and Cape Town City forward bounced back with a hat trick in a league game against Golden Arrows, that helped Chiefs reach next season’s MTN8, and will still believe he has plenty to offer the team.

Parker is the oldest of the players to get a new contract, and if he has not always been a fan’s favourite of late, coaches seem to always praise him for the hard work he puts in, on and off the pitch.