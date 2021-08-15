World Soccer
World Soccer
AFP
Wire Service
1 minute read
15 Aug 2021
10:51 am

Senegal only top seeds not to have won Africa Cup of Nations

AFP

Cameroon, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Algeria and Nigeria are the other countries in Pot 1.

Senegal winger Sadio Mane could be one of the stars of the next Afcon. Picture: Khaled DESOUKI / AFP.

Hosts Cameroon and title-holders Algeria are among the six top seeds confirmed this weekend for the 24-team Africa Cup of Nations draw in Yaounde on Tuesday. 

ALSO READ: Liverpool too good for Norwich on Van Dijk’s return

Cameroon, who last hosted the biennial competition in 1972 when only eight sides participated, have been champions five times and Algeria twice. 

Senegal, currently the top ranked team in the continent, and three former champions, Tunisia, Nigeria and Morocco, complete the pot one line-up.

Sadio Mane-inspired Senegal have twice reached the final of the marquee African competition, but lost a penalty shootout against Cameroon in 2002 and fell 1-0 to Algeria two years ago. 

Seeding was determined by the August FIFA rankings, which Senegal topped with, in order of position, Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco, Nigeria, Egypt, Ghana, Cameroon, Ivory Coast and Mali completing the top 10.

The strength of the 24-team line-up is illustrated by Egypt and Ghana, who have won the Cup of Nations 11 times between them, being only second seeds.

Should Algeria, Egypt and third seeds Gabon be drawn together, Premier League stars Riyad Mahrez, Mohamed Salah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang would be set to face each other.

There are 10 winners of the Cup of Nations among the qualifiers for the January 9-February 6 tournament at six venues in five cities, including fourth seeds Ethiopia and Sudan.

The draw at the Palais du Congress will divide the entrants into six groups, from which all the winners and runners-up plus the best four third-placed teams will advance to the knockout phase.  

Africa Cup of Nations draw seeding

Pot 1: Cameroon, Algeria, Senegal, Tunisia, Morocco, Nigeria

Pot 2: Egypt, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Mali, Burkina Faso, Guinea

Pot 3: Cape Verde, Gabon, Mauritania, Sierra Leone, Zimbabwe, Guinea-Bissau

Pot 4: Malawi, Sudan, Equatorial Guinea, Comoros, Ethiopia, Gambia

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

LOCAL SOCCER

Mothwa saves and scores a penalty as Bafana Bafana win Cosafa Cup
4 weeks ago
4 weeks ago

NEWS

Senegalese official 'relieved of duties' after assigning gay author
3 months ago
3 months ago

PHAKAAATHI

Ntseki – I have failed as Bafana coach
5 months ago
5 months ago

BET ON SOCCER

SOCCER 10: African giants have chance to flex muscle
5 months ago
5 months ago


RELATED ARTICLES

LOCAL SOCCER

Mothwa saves and scores a penalty as Bafana Bafana win Cosafa Cup
4 weeks ago
4 weeks ago

NEWS

Senegalese official 'relieved of duties' after assigning gay author
3 months ago
3 months ago

PHAKAAATHI

Ntseki – I have failed as Bafana coach
5 months ago
5 months ago

BET ON SOCCER

SOCCER 10: African giants have chance to flex muscle
5 months ago
5 months ago