Khaya Ndubane
Digital manager Phakaaathi
23 Jul 2021
7:54 pm

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy welcomes new signings

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy on Friday announced the club's new signings including former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Keagan Buchanan.

Benni McCarthy has announced new AmaZulu signings. (Photo by Steve Haag/BackPagePix/Gallo Images)

ALSO READ: Benni McCarthy – Chiefs are buying everyone under the sun

Also joining AmaZulu winger Mxolisi Kunene. Both players played for Maritzburg United last season.

Usuthu on Thursday also announced the signings of goalkeeper Siyabonga Mbatha and midfielder Andile Fikizolo.

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy has welcomed the new additions to his squad.

“The two new boys look like they have settled in well – Keegan Buchanan and Kunene,” said McCarthy in a video taken by the club’s media.

“Kunene is easing himself in as he has come back from an injury he picked up while at Maritzburg but he is looking good, and there are a lot of positive signs from him and Buchanan.

“The rest of the guys look to have stepped up their game and I am excited at the prospect of the season that we will have. We are still looking to beef up the squad,” he added.

Meanwhile, McCarthy once again dismissed rumours that he had gone AWOL. This was after reports emerged that the former Bafana Bafana striker was missing from the AmaZulu camp.

“I am back [late] from my vacation because I had to quarantine for 10 days in the UK after the season finished, because South Africa is on the red-zone list. So, that was the reason for me to come back to training later than the rest of the coaching team. I have been back now and the team is looking good,” commented McCarthy.

McCarthy also congratulated Veli Mothwa and Siyethemba Sithebe for winning the Cosafa Cup with Bafana Bafana.

“I would also like to congratulate Veli Mothwa and Siyethemba Sithebe for their great performances at the COSAFA Cup, being named Goalkeeper and Player of the Tournament. We are proud of the AmaZulu FC product, they will join us at a later stage alongside Augustine Mulenga who was with his national team,” concluded McCarthy.  

