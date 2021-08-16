Trouble brewing already at Marumo Gallants?

Mgosi squad

Phakaaathi has learnt that there is a lot of unhappiness in the Marumo Gallants management following their costly signing spree that saw them have over 40 players at some point.



The side has already released two of the players they had signed and having had to pay termination fees, the management is said to be questioning the recruiters over their jobs.

“I think someone got over-excited at having the power to sign and release players and they kept adding players without doing proper analysis on them.

“It was shameful when the two overseas players got here and it was realised they were nowhere near the quality they were said to be. A lot of money was spent in their travelling and signing on fees but that has to be registered as wasteful expenditure because they have been released without playing even one game,” said a source.

Phakaaathi has found that one of the fired players is South African born striker, Zaid Patel who had spent the past year in the lower divisions in Spain.

The other is Jeroen Lomu who has dual citizenship of the Netherlands and Congo DR.

Gallants have also parted ways with their coach Sebastien Migne and he has been replaced by former AmaZulu coach, Roger Palmgren.



Marumo Gallants owner Abram Sello bought the status of Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) earlier this year after TTM own Lawrence Mulaudzi ran into financial difficulties, with reports suggesting that the players were not paid their salaries.



In a twist of events, TTM are back in game after announcing this week that they have bought the GladAfrica Championship status of Royal AM, who in turn bought the DStv Premiership status of Bloemfontein Celtic.



“We are delighted to announce that Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila Football Club has of 13 August 2021 acquired the status of Royal AM Football Club in the GladAfrica Championship League,” read a statement from TTM.

“Thus, Royal AM will change its name to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila Football Club and will relocate to Thohoyandou Stadium.”