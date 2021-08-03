World Soccer
3 Aug 2021
WATCH: Tau comments on his wonder first goal for Brighton

Tau weaved through a couple of Luton Town defenders before slicing the ball past the keeper with his weaker right foot.

Percy Tau scored his first goal for Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend. (Pic Brighton)

Former Mamelodi Sundowns star, Percy Tau opened his scoring account for his English Premiership side, Brighton & Hove Albion at the weekend with a stunning goal.

ALSO READ: Kane skips Spurs return amid Manchester City transfer talk

It was a wonder goal that has endeared him to the Brighton fans who are said to have been left trying to mimic the dance he did after scoring.

The Lion of Judah, as Tau is fondly known in local circles, his his traditional dance that became his trademark during his times at Masandawana. But this really got the Brighton fans curious and wanting to know the meaning behind it.

Speaking to the club’s media, Tau explained the celebration and also disclosed that he hopes the fans will be seeing more of it during the upcoming season.

