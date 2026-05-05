Marathon marks 24 years of excellence for attorney law firm

MNS Attorneys proudly marked its 24th anniversary by hosting a vibrant and successful marathon event at Carnival City on 1 May 2026

MNS Attorneys proudly marked its 24th anniversary by hosting a vibrant and successful marathon event at Carnival City on 1 May, in partnership with the Mamepe Striders Running Club.

The celebration formed part of the firm’s ongoing Corporate Social Investment (CSI) initiatives, reinforcing its commitment to community engagement, health, and social impact.

The marathon attracted an impressive turnout, with participants from diverse backgrounds coming together in a spirited display of unity and endurance.

Runners competed across multiple race categories, including 5km, 10km, 21km, and the full 42km marathon, ensuring inclusivity for athletes of all levels.

The event not only celebrated the firm’s milestone anniversary, but also highlighted the importance of giving back to the community. The law firm said through this initiative, it continues to promote wellness, resilience, and collective progress beyond the legal profession.

Speaking on the success of the event, representatives of MNS Attorneys expressed their gratitude to all participants, partners, and supporters who contributed to making the marathon a memorable occasion.

“As we celebrate 24 years of service, we remain committed to making a meaningful difference in the communities we serve. This marathon reflects our values and our dedication to social responsibility,” the firm stated.

The day concluded with a festive atmosphere, celebrating both athletic achievement and the enduring legacy of the law firm.