Multimedia

Home » Multimedia

Marathon marks 24 years of excellence for attorney law firm

Picture of Carlos Muchave

By Carlos Muchave

Multimedia Journalist

2 minute read

5 May 2026

06:16 am

RELATED ARTICLES

MNS Attorneys proudly marked its 24th anniversary by hosting a vibrant and successful marathon event at Carnival City on 1 May 2026

Marathon marks 24 years of excellence for attorney law firm

MNS Attorneys Celebrates 24 Years of Excellence with Carnival City Marathon, Hosted by Mamepe Striders Running Club.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

MNS Attorneys proudly marked its 24th anniversary by hosting a vibrant and successful marathon event at Carnival City on 1 May, in partnership with the Mamepe Striders Running Club.

The celebration formed part of the firm’s ongoing Corporate Social Investment (CSI) initiatives, reinforcing its commitment to community engagement, health, and social impact.

The marathon attracted an impressive turnout, with participants from diverse backgrounds coming together in a spirited display of unity and endurance.

Runners competed across multiple race categories, including 5km, 10km, 21km, and the full 42km marathon, ensuring inclusivity for athletes of all levels.

The event not only celebrated the firm’s milestone anniversary, but also highlighted the importance of giving back to the community. The law firm said through this initiative, it continues to promote wellness, resilience, and collective progress beyond the legal profession.

Speaking on the success of the event, representatives of MNS Attorneys expressed their gratitude to all participants, partners, and supporters who contributed to making the marathon a memorable occasion.

“As we celebrate 24 years of service, we remain committed to making a meaningful difference in the communities we serve. This marathon reflects our values and our dedication to social responsibility,” the firm stated.

The day concluded with a festive atmosphere, celebrating both athletic achievement and the enduring legacy of the law firm.

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

Comrades Marathon Old Mutual road running

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring Here’s how much more you’ll pay for petrol and diesel from Wednesday
South Africa Three cruise passengers dead after rare zoonotic virus infection, one hospitalised in Joburg
News Row over Ekurhuleni’s R7 billion electricity debt
News Police probe intimidation complaint as Adams accuses PKTT of home raid [VIDEO]
Weather WARNING: Cut‑off low sparks severe weather alert across parts of SA

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News