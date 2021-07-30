Khune thanks Kaizer Chiefs fans for showing him love

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Itumeleng Khune is thankful for the love shown to him by the club’s fans, with the Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper still one of the players topping the number of votes to be in the starting line-up for the Carling Black Label Cup tie against Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on Sunday.



The Chiefs skipper acknowledges that receiving most votes does not meant he is better than his teammates.



Khune has been leading the overall votes of the pre-season tournament since the inception of the competition back in 2011, but this year, the shot-stopper came second to fellow teammate Samir Nurkovic, who got over 193 000 votes, while Khune got over 188 000 votes.



“It feels great and always a pleasure for getting as many votes as I got. But that doesn’t mean I have to be complacent. I have to be on top of my game, push, work hard and lead by example. I don’t think the votes give me advantage over other players. We all have to work hard and cement our place in the starting-11 going into the new season or any other season,” said the Amakhosi shot-stopper.



“So, I’m very happy and grateful that I always get the highest votes. I appreciate them, but that doesn’t make me superior than any other player in the squad.



”Khune, who got promoted to the Chiefs senior team back in 2004 remains to be the fan favourite. It shows with the number of votes the goalkeeper has earned, despite having not played much for the club last season.



The 34-year old just got his contract with the club renewed by two more years. With over 10-years being a Chiefs player, the Ventersdorp born player will certainly continue being the preferred choice for the Amakhosi faithful when it comes to the Carling Cup.



But, with Bruce Bvuma and Daniel Akpeyi in the mix, it promises to be a light headache for new coach Stuart Baxter having to pick the number one choice keeper for the the season ahead.