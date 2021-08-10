New Kaizer Chiefs keeper Petersen inspired by club camaraderie

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Brandon Petersen knows that every time he gets a chance to play at his new team, Kaizer Chiefs, he will have to perform out of his skin. This is because of the club’s long history of solid goalkeepers.

Amakhosi have always been known to produce or sign keepers who excel between the sticks, and from what he showed in the few minutes he played in the Carling Cup recently, Petersen has the potential.



Petersen saved two penalties in the shootout and helped Chiefs win the Carling Black Label Cup against rivals Orlando Pirates. This gave the Amakhosi faithful extra confidence that with Itumeleng Khune showing signs of slowing down, they have capable understudies in Petersen and Bruce Bvuma, who are much younger.



“Coming here (to Chiefs) as a goalkeeper you know there’s a rich history of goalkeepers,” Petersen told the club’s website on Tuesday.



“Just being part of that is a huge honour for me. My family and everyone is excited for me, as they always are no matter where I go. For me, it is a huge privilege to be part of this team and I am looking forward to the seasons ahead.



“Having that camaraderie between the goalkeepers and seeing the way they work together and push one another, for me it was an eye opener. It is encouraging me to work hard.



“We saw in the Caf Champions League, with the changes that Chiefs had with the goalkeepers, they put one in and he performs. That is something that makes me smile,” says Petersen.



Petersen is in contention with the tried and tested Khune, who is also the team’s captain, the well-travelled Daniel Akpeyi and Bvuma for a starting berth in the upcoming season, which begins with an MTN8 quarterfinal against Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday. This, however, doesn’t faze him.

“Because I am there pushing someone else and someone is there pushing me, it will help. In the first training session the guys made me feel at home and for me it has been a blast,” he added.

When I was playing at Ajax and we faced Kaizer Chiefs and you see the fans fill the stadium, to me that was evidence of a big club. Now, being part of this big family is really exciting.

“I know that at a club like this the supporters are a big part of the brand. I am looking forward to building relationships with the supporters and going out and representing them in a good manner.”