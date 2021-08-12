Injury concerns for Pirates ahead of Swallows clash

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Josef Zinnbauer is worried about his squad, with a couple of players in the Orlando Pirates team racing against time to be ready for their MTN8 quarter-finals clash with Swallows FC at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.



ALSO READ: Swallows ready for Orlando Pirates challenge in MTN8



The German-born coach indicated that Innocent Maela, Richard Ofori, Thembinkosi Lorch, Tshegofatso Mabasa and Zakhele Lepasa are all nursing injuries.



But, while Maela, Ofori and Lorch might recover in time for the Soweto derby against the Birds, it’s not the case with his two strikers Lepasa and Mabasa.



“We have a little problem with a few players but it’s normal in pre-season. Maela is not training but we will get information (if he is fit and ready to play) soon,” said Zinnbauer ahead of Pirates’ tie with Swallows this weekend.



“Lorch has a shoulder problem and he was out yesterday (Tuesday). Today (Wednesday) we tried and I think he will be fine for the weekend. Lepasa and Mabasa won’t be part (of the squad for the game) this weekend but Mabasa is closer, he has started training sessions with the team.”



“Ofori came back yesterday, he had a problem with the eye after a ball (hit him) on the face but it’s fine, I think he’s back on the weekend and Maela, I hope Maela as well (he is available for the match).”



With Lepasa and Mabasa definitely out for the clash according to Zinnbauer, the Buccaneers coach is left with Gabadinho Mhango, Terrence Dzvukamanja as well as development graduate Boitumelo Radiopane as his only options upfront.



However, Namibian international Deon Hotto has proved to be a very versatile player, with the left-winger having played as a striker for the most part of the season last campaign – scoring and making a number of assists.