Cape Town City beat AmaZulu to set up Swallows semifinal

Mduduzi Mdantsane scored a last-minute winner for Cape Town City at AmaZulu on Sunday, as they moved into the MTN8 semifinals, giving Eric Tinkler the perfect start to his second spell at the club.

City will face Swallows in the last four, with the draw conducted at the Moses Mabhida Stadium immediately after the game. Golden Arrows take on Mamelodi Sundowns in the other semifinal.

Tinkler’s side took the lead in the 8th minute, as Terrence Mashego charged through the Usuthu defence and buried a fine finish past Veli Mothwa.

AmaZulu levelled in the 54th minute through veteran striker Lehlohonolo Majoro. Just a minute or so after Majoro had put a gilt-edged opportunity wide, much to the frustration of City head coach Benni McCarthy, the same play had his coach far happier as he slotted in Keagan Buchanan’s well-placed cross.

City goalkeeper Hugo Marques then did well to save a free kick fro Thapelo Xoki, but it was the away side who struck in the final minute.

A poor giveaway by the AmaZulu defence let in Mdantsane, and he made no mistake with a low shot into the far corner of the net, much to the delight of Tinkler on the City bench.

For McCarthy, it was a disappointing start to the season after his side did so well in the last campaign to finish as runners-up in the DStv Premiership.