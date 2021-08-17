PSL confirm sale of Bloemfontein Celtic to Royal AM

Khaya Ndubane

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) on Tuesday confirmed that Bloemfontein Celtic has been sold to Royal AM and that the club will be relocating to KwaZulu-Natal.



ALSO READ: Tshakhuma could still be back in the DStv Premiership!



Speaking during a televised media conference, PSL chairman Irvin Khoza revealed that it took the League executive committee three days to come to the decision to approve the Celtic sale.



“We wanted to preserve the history of a club and that the community must have the ownership of the history of that club. But the issue of sustainability is a problem. That is why when we make a determination.



“If somebody says they cannot afford, what do say? You can offer the team to the community first (to keep it there), and if there are no takers, then there is a problem,” said Khoza.



“As a league, we have an obligation that the league must start with 16 teams, we’ve got commitments with sponsors, tv, etc. We don’t have too many in our football with deep pockets. That’s why it almost took us three days to discuss this matter. It is very important that the players and other employees must be protected,” commented Khoza.



Meanwhile, as reported earlier, Royal AM Chief Operating Officer Sinky Mnisi has refuted claims the club has abandoned its cases against the PSL over the automatic promotion of Sekhukhune United.

The Pietermaritzburg based side had lodged a complaint and wanted leave to appeal a court ruling that installed Sekhukhune United as winner of the GladAfrica Championship last season.

The claims that the club had abandoned the cases came after they acquired the DStv Premiership status of Celtic in a deal said to be worth around R50-million.

Phakaaathi can confirm that the players who were contracted to Celtic have moved to Pietermaritzburg where they have merged with those who were with Royal AM last season.

Mnisi says they are still pursuing their case against the PSL, even though their leave to appeal was rejected by the Supreme Court of South Africa.





