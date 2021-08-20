Baxter sees green shoots of success at Kaizer Chiefs

Jonty Mark

Stuart Baxter says Kaizer Chiefs’ performance in the early season has already exceeded his expectation, though he is still waiting for his team to grow into ‘beautiful trees’.

Amakhosi will kick off their DStv Premiership campaign against TS Galaxy tomorrow at the Mbombela Stadium, with their sights set on a far better campaign than last season, when Gavin Hunt was sacked with two games left to play in the league, with the side not yet completely safe from relegation.

Chiefs will hope Baxter can bring back the glory days of his first spell in charge, when they won two titles in three seasons between 2012 and 2015. Management have certainly backed him in the transfer window with a raft of new signings, and Chiefs were impressive in fighting back from two goals down last weekend in the MTN8 quarterfinals, even if they ultimately lost on penalties.

Chiefs did also beat Orlando Pirates on penalties in the pre-season Carling Black Label Cup.

Baxter certainly seems happy enough with the progress up to now.

“I think there has been more than I really thought we get,” said the Chiefs head coach.

“In the second half against Pirates, and even the first half at times, our movement around the box was better, our ball possession was better not only in transition, but in longer ones when we have to pick our way through a little bit.

“Against Sundowns we started poorly … but then suddenly we kicked in and got back from 2-0 down … we could have folded and that was pleasing. I wouldn’t say we are anywhere near where we want to be, but the seeds have started to give some sprouts, I am not saying we have seen any beautiful trees yet.”

Chiefs can also take positives going into the TS Galaxy match at Mbombela Stadium, in that this was also the final fixture of last season for both teams, which Amakhosi won to sneak past Galaxy and into the top eight in the Premiership.

For Baxter, too, there is the memory of the previous time he lost an MTN8 quarterfinal to Mamelodi Sundowns with Chiefs, hammered 4-1 in his first match in charge in August 2012, but his side stormed back to thump AmaZulu 6-0 in their first Premiership match of the season.

“I think Bernard Parker scored four,” recalled Baxter, correctly.

“I would be delighted if that was the case (again). Is it likely? No, but I would be happy if we got off to a good start, and gave a good performance.”