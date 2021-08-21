Skelem, Moseamedi swap a win-win deal, says Middendorp

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Maritzburg United coach, Ernst Middendorp has revealed that he is happy with the swap deal the club did with Stellenbosch FC.



In fact, he believes the deal to swap Judas Moseamedi for Lelethu Skelem was a ‘win-win’ but hints at his side have got the better end of the deal.

“Let’s use the words in the right context, let’s not talk about ‘you lost players’,” said Middendorp when asked about the players that left Maritzburg at the end of last season.

“We released players for various reasons. (Thabiso) Kutumela wants to play at international level in the Champions League and that is fully understandable. We said ‘okay you’ve had a very successful season and if you want to look for your income for your future, then good’. We agreed.

“For us, we suffered in the final stages of the season when Messi (Tebogo Thlolane) was injured in the game against (Orlando) Pirates because he was influential in the team with his dribbling. He was unlocking defences with his individual quality. What we have done is to look at how we want to play and went out and got players that will fit that way.

“In the last four games last season we didn’t score a goal. There was no intensity and no capacity in transition. We didn’t have options when we attacked.

“That is why we decided we need to bring a few guys in. Skelem was one of them. We had targeted him quite early. We are still looking for one or two attacking players to expand our options in that department.

“It is not about losing players but respecting what the player wants. With Judas, he is a high-quality player. But a time came when we thought, do we want to play with a target player? A target player means somebody who stays central and waits to feast on defenders’ mistakes, waits for delivery, and assists.

“We decided it is not really our style, so we made a decision. Discussions were held with Stellemnbosch to find a solution. I think the deal was a win-win for both clubs.

“We are happy with a 23-year-old dynamic and aggressive player (Skelem). I believe Steve (Barker) is happy to have a target player with what he wants to set up.”

Maritzburg begin their DStv campaign against KwaZulu-Natal neighbours Golden Arrows on Saturday afternoon, and Middendorp expects a testing game for his side.

“Golden Arrows is a team very much similar in approach. We saw they had a very successful season last year. They reached the MTN8 semi-final a few days ago and that gives them an advantage in terms of playing competitively.”