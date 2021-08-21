10-man Orlando Pirates held to a draw by Stellenbosch

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Orlando Pirates’ opening game of the DStv Premiership saw them ending the match with 10 players on the field and playing to a 2-2 draw against Stellenbosch FC at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Ntsikelelo Nyauza got a red card after a bad foul on Stellenbosch winger Ashley du Preez, making things a bit difficult for the home side.

It was a pretty bad start for the Buccaneers once again, with the side conceding an early goal just like they did in their 2-1 loss to Swallows FC in the MTN8 Cup last weekend.

Richard Ofori was beaten by a deflected shot from Waseem Isaacs just outside the box with only two minutes played in the match.

It took only 16 minutes for Pirates to strike back, with Deon Hotto’s spectacular free-kick from outside the box, beating Stellenbosch keeper Lee Langeveldt on his top left corner to make it 1-1.

Bucs grew in confidence after the equaliser, and a nice build-up saw the home side with a chance to get a lead after Gabadinho Mhango set-up Kabelo Dlamini for a shot, but Langeveldt was in a great position to make a save in the 23rd minute.

Pirates suffered a huge blow in the 40th minute, when Nyauza got a straight red card after stamping on Du Preez.

From the resulting free-kick, Junior Mendieta sent an inviting ball inside the Pirates box, but Ofori was able to deal with it, as the game went into the break.

The Buccaneers would have a positive start into the second half, with debutant Goodman Mosele scoring with a header from a corner kick in the 48th minute.

In the 55th minute, Stellies substitute Judas Moseamedi levelled matters with a diving header, also scoring on debut for his new team making it 2-2.

Stellenbosch looked to be much threatening, and almost went upfront with a header from Augustine Dimgba, but Ofori was well positioned to make a comfortable save in the 59th minute.

As the game progressed, neither side could create any clear cut chances, leaving them to share the spoils.



Meanwhile, in other games played on Saturday afternoon, Sekhukhune United lost 1-0 at home to Chippa United, while Golden Arrows edged Maritzburg United 2-1 in the KZN derby.