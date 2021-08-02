Orlando Pirates look set to keep veteran goalkeeper

Mgosi squad

Veteran goalkeeper Wayne Sandilands is set to stay another season with Orlando Pirates, with with the shot-stopper having previously been considered for a transfer.



The 37-year-old goalkeeper was set to take over the role of goalkeeper coach with the team, but now with Sjoer Moudenberg being brought in and the club yet to find a suitable replacement for Sandilands, the keeper will continue his duties between the poles for Pirates, according to a source.



This publication has learnt that Sandilands impressive showing in the later stages of the season persuaded Pirates that he is still needed at the club.



“In football things change any minute. A player might be promised a contract with the verbal agreement done, then, you find that the next day that everything has changed and there won’t be any contract. It has happened in so many cases. The plan was that Wayne’s contract wasn’t going to be renewed and he was meant to work with keepers and at the same time get some qualifications.



“Everyone believes that he can do well on that role looking at how handled things when there was no goalkeeper at the club. He did well last season and I don’t think he gets enough credit for it. You can just look at his stats and you will see. Another thing that worked for him was that he has been very reliable and a very good professional, that’s why the management decided to keep him,” said the source.



Meanwhile, Pirates have announced last week that they will be sending three players out on loan to Swallows FC and Chippa United respectively.



In a statement, Pirates confirmed that they have loaned out Austin Muwowo and new signing Monnapule Saleng to their Soweto neighbours Swallows.