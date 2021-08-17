Former Chiefs star Shabba faces reality after AmaZulu exit

Mgosi squad

It has come to Phakaaathi’s attention that Siphiwe “Shabba” Tshabalala opted to not renew his stay at AmaZulu as he felt he was no longer needed.



A source close to the AmaZulu said Shabba felt he was being overlooked in the team.



“Shabba remained a consummate professional even though he could see that he was not in the plans last season. He kept coming to training early and working as hard as everyone else,” said the source.



“But he was not considered, no matter how hard he tried. I have heard that the coach said he was a bit slow but I can tell you now that is not true. Shabba can still run perfectly well and there were no issues with that. But he has taken it like a professional and conceded that the coaches have their own ideas and decided to not even negotiate for renewal like the club’s management wanted.”



It’s not clear at this stage if the former Kaizer Chiefs star will hang up his boots or if he will continue searching for a club.



There were rumours that Tshabalala would return to Chiefs, but at 36 years of age, it does not look likely that Chiefs will sign him as they have many youngsters playing at his position.



Meanwhile, as earlier reported, former Cape Town City midfielder, Roland Putsche is set to return to the Premier Soccer League just a year after leaving the Mother City side.



Phakaaathi has learnt that Putsche is in negotiations with AmaZulu over a possible move to the Durban outfit.

The 30-year-old is said to be keen to reunite with Benni McCarthy at Usuthu.

A source claims the deal could be done and Putsche announced as an AmaZulu player before the end of the week.