WATCH: Cape Town singer Jeremy Loops’ music video with Ed Sheeran

Renate Engelbrecht

The award-winning, Cape Town-based musician, Jeremy Loops, has just released a music video for the song, Better Together, which was co-written by himself, Ed Sheeran and Sheeran’s frequent collaborators, Johnny McDaid and Steve Mac.

Loops met Ed Sheeran at a private party a few years ago and according to Good Things Guy, they immediately became friends. The two musicians clearly hit it off in studio too, with a great, inspirational track and now also a fun, entertaining and apt music video that came about.

“Legit the most playful film set I’ve ever been on. You seen the video of Better Together yet?” Loops asked his fans. He also asked which scene was their favourite, sharing a video of himself wearing a bright red suit, jumping on a trampoline scattered with sunflowers while he plays the guitar.

In another post, Loops said shooting the video was a proper workout and if you ever invite him to your house party or wedding, “this is how we’re getting down!”

He accompanied the official music video on YouTube with the caption: “Yoooo! It’s live! This is what I mean by ‘Better Together’. Messy! 100%! But celebrating life and each other! I hope you love this video the way I do! And all year, every show we play is going to be like this. And if you ever invite me to your house party, this is what I expect!”

Jeremy Thomas Hewitt’s debut album Trading Change was launched in South Africa in 2014 and he released his self-titled EP in 2011. The modern folk singer-song writer was born in Kommetjie and apart from his unique music, he is also an environmental activist and a keen surfer.

“Surfing and cruising and sunshine and Cape Town – these are a few of my favourite things,” he wrote in a recent post. And, while he was surfing this weekend, fans uploaded various versions of Better Together duets on TikTok as part of his #openversechallenge making for some great entertainment!