OneRepublic SA tour: Everything you need to know, plus when to get your tickets  

Life seems to be returning to normal slowly but surely with yet another international act announced to tour South Africa later this year.

On Monday morning, Big Concerts announced Grammy-nominated OneRepublic will be performing live in South Africa on Tuesday 15 November at the Grand Arena in Cape Town, and on Friday 18 November at the SunBet Arena at Time Square in Pretoria.

The group also took to their official Instagram account and announced dates for their world tour, saying how thrilled they are to share the details.

The band – comprising of singer/songwriter and lead vocalist Ryan Tedder, guitarists Zach Filkins and Drew Brown, bassist and cellist Brent Kutzle, keys Brian Willett and drummer Eddie Fisher – released several hits since their debut set Dreaming Out Loud in 2007.

The 2007 release included the smash single Apologize, which shattered digital sales and airplay records worldwide and received a Grammy nomination.

Their 2013 album, Native, featured the No.1 hit and 41 million-selling single Counting Stars.

OneRepublic also released their single I Ain’t worried, featured in the Box office Blockbuster, Top Gun: Maverick in May 2022.

The song received rave reviews from listeners who watched the movie as well.

When and how to buy OneRepublic tickets

Discovery Bank members can already buy their tickets from 9am on Wednesday, 8 June until 9am on Friday, 10 June during the Discovery Bank pre-sale.

Ticket sales for non-Discovery Bank members will go on sale on Friday, 10 June from 9am.

Tickets will be available from www.ticketmaster.co.za ranging from R630 for the Cape Town show and R685 for the Pretoria show.

International acts confirmed for SA

Justin Bieber will be coming to South Africa as part of his Justice World Tour in September and October this year.

The Canadian singer will be performing live in Cape Town at the DHL Stadium on Wednesday, 28 September, and at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday, 1 October 2022.

Hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world, FOREIGNER will also be touring South Africa in October 2022, performing live at the SunBet Arena at Times Square in Pretoria on Sunday, 9 October, and in Cape Town at the Grand Arena on Tuesday, 11 October.

Visit bigconcerts.co.za for more info.