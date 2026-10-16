Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 – Extravagance meets performance

The SL 680 offers Maybach luxury while still delivering on the experience expected from a powerful Mercedes roadster.

If ever there was a car that screams out “I want it, because I want it”, the Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 is that car.

There are far more subtle choices out there. But if you are looking for something that will allow you to make a statement about who you are, then look no further.

History of Maybach

Founded by Wilhelm Maybach and his son Karl, the company began as an independent luxury car manufacturer in the early 1900s.

Mercedes-Benz revived the Maybach name in 2002 to operate as a standalone ultra-luxury brand to compete with the likes of Rolls-Royce and Bentley.

And then in 2014, Mercedes-Benz repositioned the brand as Mercedes-Maybach and introduced bespoke versions of their own S-Class and GLS models.

The open-top two-seater interprets the iconic silhouette of the SL in an extraordinary way. Picture: Vorster van Zyl

Mercedes-Maybach SL 680

Fast forward 2026, and it’s a whole new era for Mercedes-Maybach where rather than just offering chauffeur-driven type vehicles, they have brought something different for owners who want to drive themselves.

Enter the Mercedes-Maybach SL 680. Even though it is a Mercedes-Benz SL at heart, it is immediately recognisable as a bespoke Maybach thanks to signature styling cues both outside and inside.

Maybach specific styling

Just by looking at it, you can see brand-specific elements such as a chrome-finished radiator grille with A shaped vertical slats, as well as the contour of the radiator grille that is illuminated along with the Maybach lettering.

The Maybach specific front apron with horizontal air intakes and chrome clasp combine with the frame of the windshield that is also finished with shiny chrome.

The car features an independent bonnet with an upright Mercedes star and a distinctive, chrome-plated longitudinal fin. Picture: Vorster van Zyl

The Mercedes Star

Digging into the details, the “face” of the Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 is rounded off by a rose gold accent in the headlights.

And you also have that bonnet that comes with an upright Mercedes-Benz star and a distinctive, chrome-plated longitudinal fin down the middle.

Moving to the back, you get rear lights with the Maybach signet, a standalone rear apron with chrome trim, a specific diffuser, tailpipe trims with a horizontal bridge, and a double scoop behind the seats.

There are the 21-inch forged wheels, which are available in a five-hole design or a multi-spoke design. Picture: Vorster van Zyl

Bespoke alloys

From the side, you will notice the 21-inch forged wheels, available in a five-hole or multi-spoke design. The soft top is made of a light black fabric with an integrated, anthracite-coloured Maybach pattern.

If this is still not enough Maybach for you, then you can opt for the Obsidian Black bonnet that is further integrated with the Maybach pattern in Graphite Grey.

And if you want something that is different from the curated launch colour concepts you see in the pics, then you have more than 50 other MANUFAKTUR paint colours that are available on request.

The interior conveys a special feeling of lightness and freedom with furnishings in Crystal White. Picture: Vorster van Zyl

Crystal White interior

Sliding into the Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 is something of an occasion. The interior is wrapped entirely in Crystal White Nappa leather.

You feel like you can never just jump into this car with grubby old work clothes and shoes on. It is a space that silently demands only the best from you.

Once again, little Maybach design cues are to be found throughout the cabin, from a new floral design on the comfort seats to the silver chrome accents and galvanised backrests.

The light black fabric soft top features discreetly integrated anthracite-coloured Maybach patterns. Picture: Vorster van Zyl

Calmness meets power

As to be expected from a luxurious Maybach, pushing the start button of the SL 680 elicits a very polite burble from the car.

Among other things, such as a noise optimised exhaust system, acoustic fleeces and foams, and alubutyl surfaces are used to sufficiently insulate the occupants from the bustle of the outside world.

But thanks to the 430kW and 800Nm 4.0-litre biturbo V8 under that long hood, you can easily provoke the Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 out of its zen like calmness.

I would love to tell you that the car feels like it is on rails when pushing on and making the most of the urge on tap, but the ride translates into something a bit more relaxed.

Fully variable 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive and Maybach-specific suspension featuring semi-active hydraulic roll stabilisation and softer steel springs ensure you arrive neither shaken nor stirred.

A 430kW 4.0-litre biturbo engine ensures dynamic driving pleasure at the Maybach level. Picture: Vorster van Zyl

Not for everybody

The Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 is never going to be a car for everybody. There are faster, bigger, wider, racier, and whatever other options out there for the same money.

But this car is not about a sticker price. If you think it is, then you have this all wrong. It’s about the exclusivity you desire and can only get when buying a Maybach.

Pricing

Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 – R5 092 000

Includes a five-year/100 000km full service and maintenance plan.