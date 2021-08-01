PICS: Kaizer Chiefs unveil new kit

Jonty Mark

Kaizer Chiefs will wear their new home kit for the first time in Sunday’s Carling Black Label Cup Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium.

Chiefs and Nike officially unveiled their new kit on Sunday morning.

“The new home kit is inspired by the Club’s traditional gold and black heritage, which is the

Club’s DNA. It features a black modern design neckline on the classic KC gold shirt,

complemented by a black and grey pattern on the side of the jersey,” said Chiefs in a statement.

“This pattern is duplicated on the away jersey, thereby creating a strong connection between the jerseys.”



“The home jersey will be worn on field with both black and gold shorts. The away jersey is predominantly black and iron grey with accent gold lines mapping out the African continent, connecting us to Africa’s tapestry and solidifying our journey on the continent particularly after the memorable journey in last season’s CAF Champions League

competition.



“The vibrant away kit is completed with black shorts and black socks with a similar pattern as

the jersey.”



“The new Kaizer Chiefs collection is available from the Kaizer Chiefs online store at kcdigistore.com from Sunday, 1 August and at Nike.com as well as major sporting and fashion retailers nationwide.”

Kaizer Chiefs markering director Jessica Motaung added : “With these two kits, we connect with our heritage and look forward to the future. We align our brand and our supporters on the journey to success. This is our roadmap to victory! Let us wear our jerseys with pride inspired to achieve.”

“We are thrilled to also launch an away jersey in the ladies’ and youth jersey this season. This will make many of our younger and female supporters very happy. It is important that we are all part of the Amakhosi family.”



