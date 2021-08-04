Hunt – there is a lot of ability at Chippa

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Gavin Hunt says he will not be enforcing his style of play at his new team Chippa United. He will rather be adapting his strategy around the kind of players he has at his disposal.

ALSO READ: Onyango sends a warning to other Sundowns goalkeepers

The former Chiefs coach seems to have knuckled down and got to work quite nicely at the Chilli Boys and says he has been working on the fitness side for now.

“At the moment it is to try and get the fitness levels up and look at trying a few combinations,” says the 57-year-old mentor.

“It has been a mixture. It is not too much about the tactical side (for now). We still need to work on that in the next few weeks.”

He is quietly confident that with a few additions to his squad, he will be able to build a formidable side that will not be pushovers like the Chilli Boys have been over the years.

The Eastern Cape side survived relegation only through the playoffs, after yet another horrendous season. Hunt feels he has players with the same abilities, and needs to add a few for variety.

“There is a lot of ability, the game intelligence is something we need to work on. It is quite a wide spectrum, but we need to get a bit cleverer about how we play the game and we have to have one or two ways of doing things.

“I think that is what I have seen with the current crop of players. We need to have a bit of diversity when game situations give you different scenarios and we have to understand that.”

On the kind of football he wants his team to play, he said: “There is no specific style of play, football is football. Once we nail down the players (we want), we can work on the things we do, more than we have the last few weeks.

“We have a few trialists here and it is unique a little bit, but something I am used to and was expecting. We have already made a few signings, those will be announced in due course.”

Phakaaathi has previously reported that Hunt would like to reunite with his former Wits defender Buhle Mkhwanazi at Chippa.