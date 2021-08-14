Pirates v Swallows – the key players

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Deemed the ‘original’ Soweto derby, looking at the history of the two teams Orlando Pirates and Swallows FC, their clash in the MTN8 quarterfinals will surely bring fireworks, especially in a game that has to end up with the winner on the day.

The previous two meetings in the DStv Premiership were entertaining, but ended up in two 1-1 draws.

Ahead of this tie, we look at the players who might be influential in this clash.

The game is set for a 6pm kick-off.

Orlando Pirates

Gabadinho Mhango

Gabadinho Mhango. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/BackapagePix

After battling with injuries last season, Mhango seems to be back to full fitness and the Malawian, who was joint top goalscorer in the Premiership in the 2019/20 season, will certainly be a major threat for the visitors with his sharp eye for goal.

Deon Hotto

Deon Hotto. Picture: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Having co-won the Pirates Player of the Season in his first season with the club, Hotto is bound to continue being a key member of the Bucs attack with his assists and goalscoring.

Ben Motshwari

Ben Motshwari. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/BackapagePix

The midfielder will be deployed to dictate terms in the heart of the midfield as always. His role will be crucial to break any threats coming from Swallows, while also making sure the team has go forward from the middle of the park.

Swallows

Austin Muwowo

Austin Muwowo. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

The Zambian is on loan at Swallows and coming up against his parent club is a big opportunity to prove his worth. Since his arrival at Pirates in 2019, the 24-years old hasn’t had much game time and should he be given a chance to play he will certainly be out to prove a point.

Rudzaigh Gamildien

Ruzaigh Gamildien. Picture: Deryck Foster/BackpagePix

Gamildien is a lethal goal-poacher and his 11 goals last season says a lot about him. He will definitely be a threat to the Bucs defenders with his ability to hold the ball and strength.

Kamohelo Mahlatsi

Kamohelo Mahlatsi. Picture: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Mahlatsi scored a last minute goal to equalise for Swallows the last time these two sides met. The forward is problematic for defenders and is very tricky. He tends to drift on the sides and that makes him very dangerous when cutting insides and launching attacks.