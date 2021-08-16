Royal AM chasing former treble-winning Pirates coach

Mgosi squad

Royal AM has put out feelers in their efforts to have former Orlando Pirates coach, Ruud Krol join them for the upcoming season.



The KwaZulu-Natal side will now play in the DStv Premiership after securing Bloemfontein Celtic’s status at the weekend.

Phakaaathi has learnt that the side is now looking at getting a coach with a credible record to help them become a formidable side in the Premiership.

“They are going big on their search for a coach and they will not take just about anyone. They want a coach with a proven record and who has not been rotated around the PSL like most of the coaches here.

“They have a list of possible candidates and Krol is top of that list and they have already started with the plans to bring him in,” claimed a source.

Krol has only ever coached Pirates locally but was at some point tipped for the Bafana Bafana job.

The Netherlands legend won a treble of trophies with Pirates in the 2010/11 season but was unceremoniously fired afterwards.



Royal AM are going to campaign in the DStv Premiership this season after the Premier Soccer League have approved the sale of Bloemfontein Celtic to Shauwn Mkhize.



This comes after Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila confirmed on Saturday that they had purchased the GladAfrica Championship status of Royal AM.

Celtic’s financial struggles have been an open secret for years, with Phunya Sele Sele owner Max Tshabalala as far back as 2018 reported to have a South African Revenue Service (SARS) debt of R43 million.

According to documents leaked from the Premier Soccer League, the executive committee have approved the sale. This comes just days after Royal AM were found guilty of bringing the league into disrepute, after failing to attend the promotion/relegation play-offs.