WATCH: Done with hip-hop, Boity jumps on amapiano bandwagon

Lerato Maimela

Boitumelo Thul,o affectionately known as Boity, has been making strides for herself in her music career, after entering the industry last year with her debut single “Wuz Dat” featuring Nasty C.

The actress and television personality went on to release her first album, 4436 in the same year, which featured big names in the South African Hip Hop scene such as Riky Rick, Yanga Chief, Ginger Trill, Maggz and Malgera Dope Boy.

Now, Amapiano seems to be Boity’s next venture, as the founder of BT Signature recently took to social media to post a live video of herself creating new music with some big names in the Amapiano scene.

In the video Boity is seen jamming to a track which features her own as well as Daliwonga’s vocals, and has been produced by Felo Le Tee.

Thulo’s fans and followers seem to be excited about the song’s release, as most of them left fire flame emoji’s in the videos comment section.

The television personality received a South African Music Awards (SAMA) nomination for Best Hip Hop Album earlier this year for her debut album, and she received major backlash from tweeps who thought that the album was not good enough to be nominated for the SAMA’s.

At this point I’m really convinced these awards are for sale???? that was not even close to being the best Hip Hop album! https://t.co/Wq4nODTFLK— Malum’uJeff (@SoluSeti) May 20, 2021

Hai your ancestors are working over time gal. I aint never heard a single song or seen a music video https://t.co/jB18NL8lwz— ThabzZzz… (@Gods_Step_Son) May 20, 2021

obviously the bar was so low, cause we didn't even know you dropped an album https://t.co/gWmkK5HW9V— Peter Griffin. (@Svnga_xy) May 20, 2021

The standards have dropped drastically over the years, SA Hip Hop is regressing. Where are MC's like @TouchlineTruth? #SAMA27 Outchea' entertaining gimmicks ???? https://t.co/TbVN0yYR2j— The Hard Knock Life ???????? (@Karabo_S29) May 20, 2021

Thulo surprised her fans in March when she announced that she had her own brand new alcoholic beverage called BT Signature.

The vocalist expressed that her alcoholic brand is in line with her maxim, which is “own your throne”.

“BT Signature is kind of a line with owning your throne, because whatever you put your signature on, it becomes yours,” said Boity.

Here is what Boity’s fans and followers had to say about her forthcoming Amapiano release:

People tried to boycott @Boity out of piano but that jam she did with @FeloLeTee nah no ways ????????????????— IWNTS OUT NOW!! (@SfarzoRtee) August 18, 2021

@Boity

Your mad at the world that yano track no way ????????????????— Ngwana Cassper (@Malumawa012) August 18, 2021

Wonderful experience you gave us with Dali❤️????????????????????????????— SthehPearl_SA (@sthehpearlzulu) August 18, 2021