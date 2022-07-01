LISTEN: Jack Parow, YoungstaCPT and Middelvinger release new hip-hop track

Citizen Reporter

South African rappers Jack Parow, YoungstaCPT and Middelvinger have one very simple thing in common – they’re proud of where they come from and they represent their respective hoods at all times.

Parow is a South African pop culture icon and one of South Africa’s most recognisable stars, not only because he can be identified by his shadow thanks to his extended cap, but his music video Cooler as Ekke was the first Afrikaans music video to strike a million views on YouTube.

Middelvinger (real name Jéan Labuschagne made his mark on the SA music industry behind the drum kit for rock bands like “Dead Lucky” and “Goodnight Wembley”.

His first single was Weskus Boi featuring Jack Parrow and Andrew Davenport (Thieve), followed by Good Times featuring Claire Johnston, which was included in MixFM’s SA Top 50 Tracks of 2021.

YoungstaCPT (Riyadh Roberts) is regarded as one of the most important South Africa HipHop artists of his generation. The 28 year old rapper has been described as the voice of the people, with his lyrical brilliance acting as a verbal tour guide to life in the notorious Cape Flats.

He has 30 mixtapes, six EP’s, two collaboration albums, and numerous accolades under his belt, including the coveted award of Album of the Year at the 2019 South African Hip Hop awards for his debut album 3T, along with Video of the year for YVR.

New hip-hop track Innie Boland

The trio, who dropped their new hip-hop track Innie Boland on Thursday explained the song as a “upbeat, hip-pop anthem that is made for those days when the sun is shining, wine is flowing, and the smoke is… well smoking.

YoungstaCPT says the song is about a great day out with your crew in the Boland.

“The song generally makes mention of having a good time in the Boland. People always think you need to spend a lot of money travelling overseas and going out to fancy resorts to have a lekker time, yet you can enjoy yourself with a simple road trip up to the Boland,” he said in a statement released on Friday morning.

But how did the three rappers end up collaborating on the track?

Middelvinger says YoungstaCPT brought a very raw beat and after Fred de Hartog produced the hell out of it, he invited Jack Parow and the Y?GEN to the studio for the lyrics.

YoungstaCPT said Middelvinger is a good friend of his and was the common denominator between him and Parow.

“We always spoke about doing something for years, but it took Middelvinger to make it happen. All natural. All organic. Magic.”

Jack Parow also couldn’t resist a good hangout saying, “We also braaied… and that’s how they caught me!”

The track was recorded at the world class Sunset Recording Studios in Stellenbosch, alongside Fred den Hartog and Jürgen von Wechmar, who has worked with some of the country’s biggest artists like Die Heuwels Fantasties, aKING and Albert Frost.

Listen to Innie Boland below:

